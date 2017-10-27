The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Absence of Closeness (2017)
Western (2017)
The Line (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Bulgaria

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Viktor Chouchkov starts shooting 18% Gray

by 

- The €1.3 million project is being staged by the Chouchkov Brothers production company

Viktor Chouchkov starts shooting 18% Gray
Director Viktor Chouchkov

Six years after his first feature, Tilt, Bulgarian director Viktor Chouchkov has started production for his sophomore project, 18% Gray. The €1.3 million project is being produced by the Chouchkov Brothers, represented by Borislav Chouchkov and Katya Trichkova, and co-produced by Ostlicht Filmproduktion (Germany), Cinnamon Films (Serbia) and Raised by Wolves (Belgium). 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

An adaptation of Zachary Karabashliev's novel of the same title, the screenplay was written by Karabashliev and Ivan Vladimirov. It follows Zack, a Bulgarian immigrant in London. Zack, a failed photographer, is devastated by his break-up with Stella, the love of his life, which pushes him into a haze of alcohol and destructive behaviour. One night, an extreme misadventure has an unexpected ending: Zack finds a bag full of marijuana. It marks the beginning of a long drive from London to Berlin, a journey governed by Zack’s attempt to deal with the past and also by his obsession with winning Stella back. The main parts are played by Ruscen Vidinliev and Dolya GavanskiNenad Boroevich is the DoP.

After four days of shooting in the Bulgarian city of Varna in October, the production will be on hold until March and April 2018, when another 24 days of shooting will take place in the UK, Germany and Belgium. The film was supported the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Serbian Film Center, the Creative Europe MEDIA programme and the Varna Municipality.

Viktor Chouchkov says his film is about “loss, fear and getting stuck because of life’s failures”, and about “finding the will and the way to continue living in spite of everything”. Interestingly, the director considers the main character both the protagonist and the antagonist of the story. He will use flashbacks in order to explore the character’s past and how he has reached such a dead end in his life. 18% Gray will also explore the hardships of being a Bulgarian immigrant in London.

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss