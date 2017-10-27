Gracia Querejeta masterminding a crime wave in Ola de crímenes

by Alfonso Rivera

27/10/2017 - Since 9 October, the Madrilenian filmmaker has been in Bilbao, engrossed in the shoot for this action-comedy, which is toplined by Maribel Verdú, Antonio Resines and Raúl Arévalo

The unstoppable Maribel Verdú, who has starred in many previous films by Gracia Querejeta, including Siete mesas (de billar francés), 15 Years + 1 Day and Felices 140 , has once again placed herself in the capable hands of the Madrilenian filmmaker as she plays the main character in Ola de crímenes (lit. “Crime Wave”), an action-comedy currently being shot in Bilbao. The star of Abracadabra is flanked by actors of the likes of Raúl Arévalo, Paula Echevarría, Juana Acosta, Antonio Resines, Raúl Peña, Luis Tosar, Asier Ricarte and Miguel Bernardeau.

Written by Luis Marías (Todo por la pasta), the movie depicts how the teenage son of Leyre, a comfortably off divorced housewife, kills his father in a fit of rage. She decides to do the impossible to cover up the crime, reluctantly unleashing a chaotic crime wave in the city of Bilbao. Meanwhile, the new wife of the deceased does her best to conceal the lucrative corruption scheme they were involved in.

The plot of the film unfolds in different locations across Bilbao and Biscay, both of which are crucial elements of the story. It is set in the business and residential districts of the Greater Bilbao region, where the main character lives, and in the most tourist-friendly and cosmopolitan area that sprang up after the “Guggenheim effect”: the Olabarri Palace, the Botika Vieja promenade, the streets of Getxo and Portugalete, and the estuary of Bilbao itself will be some of the exterior locations where the storyline will unfurl. Among them is the iconic Vizcaya Bridge, the 100-year-old suspension bridge that links the two banks of the river. Indeed, the very first shot, one of the movie’s key scenes, was filmed there on 9 October.

Ola de crímenes is a production by Telecinco Cinema, Bowfinger International Pictures, Historias del tío Luis and Crimen Zinema AIE, which is benefiting from the involvement of Mediaset España and Movistar +. It will be distributed in Spain by Universal Pictures International Spain.

