WEMW and TSFF launch This is IT

by Cineuropa

27/10/2017 - A new work in progress section exclusively dedicated to long feature fiction films produced or co-produced by Italian producers

After the great success of the past editions of Last Stop Trieste, work in progress section dedicated to creative documentaries, When East Meets West and Trieste Film Festival expand their initiatives targeting projects in post-production phase and launch This is IT, a new section exclusively dedicated to long feature fiction films produced or co-produced by Italian producers.

The main purpose is to create a unique showcase of high quality Italian independent cinema where selected teams will have the chance to present their works and screen 10' of their films to an exclusive panel of more than 40 international sales agents, festival programmers and buyers. This is IT will select up to 5 long feature fiction films and an international jury will deliver the Laser Film Award, a special in kind prize consisting in the color correction of one film (40 hours of work, technician included) of the value of approximately 10.000 EUR.

All applications must be submitted by the Italian producer/co-producer and must include: complete online application form and video material not less than 10 minutes long. In order to submit the application and required materials please click on the following link.The deadline is Dec 7, 2017 and the results of the final selection will be announced by Dec 22, 2017.

Thanks to the partnership with Milano Film Network (MFN) all films submitted to L'Atelier MFN 2017 and to This is IT by Nov 13 will be shared and considered by both selection committees. The main goal is to offer a dual opportunity to all Italian producers, fostering their chances to attract distribution partners on a domestic and international level. Furthermore, one of the projects selected at L'Atelier MFN 2017 will be selected by WEMW and TSFF and presented at This is IT in January 2018.

This is IT will take place alongside the Trieste Film Festival and When East Meets West on January 23, 2018. Please visit www.wemw.it or www.triestefilmfestival.it to find the complete guidelines and detailed info about the submission process. For any further information you can write to thisisit@alpeadriacinema.it