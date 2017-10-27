Diverse European line-up among first IFFR 2018 titles

by Cineuropa

27/10/2017 - IFFR announces the first titles for its 47th edition, among which are films from France, Russia, Belgium, Romania, Poland and Germany

International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) announced the first titles for its 47th edition, among which are six films from France, Russia, Belgium, Romania, Poland and Germany. Selections also include work by Wang Bing, Alexey Fedorchenko and Guillermo del Toro. The festival will take place from 24 January to 4 February 2018.

IFFR celebrates film art from all over the world, and continues to present its programme in four sections, each with its own distinct character: Bright Future (including the Hivos Tiger Competition and the Tiger Competition for Short Films); Voices; Deep Focus and Perspectives. Short films are strongly represented throughout the festival.

Festival director Bero Beyer highlights: "This initial selection of films for IFFR profoundly underscores the depth of the imagination, relevance and vibrancy of independent auteur cinema. Filmmakers from all around the world astonish us with their visions that are as bold and powerful as can be, addressing themes and pushing the scope of the cinematic form."

The first feature films confirmed for the 47th IFFR, listed by programme section, are:

Bright Future



La fleurière - Ruben Desière (Belgium/Slovakia)

Wild Boys - Bertrand Mandico (France)

All You Can Eat Buddha - Ian Lagarde (Canada)

Voices



Anna's War - Alexey Fedorchenko (Russia)

Pororoca - Constantin Popescu (Romania/France)

Silent Mist - Zhang Miaoyan (China/France)

Voices/Limelight



The Florida Project - Sean Baker (USA)

The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro (USA)

Deep Focus



The Bottomless Bag - Rustam Khamdamov (Russia)

Mrs. Fang - Wang Bing (Hong Kong/France/Germany)

Marquis de Wavrin, du manoir à la jungle - Grace Winter, Luc Plantier (Belgium)