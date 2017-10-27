Diverse European line-up among first IFFR 2018 titles
by Cineuropa
- IFFR announces the first titles for its 47th edition, among which are films from France, Russia, Belgium, Romania, Poland and Germany
International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) announced the first titles for its 47th edition, among which are six films from France, Russia, Belgium, Romania, Poland and Germany. Selections also include work by Wang Bing, Alexey Fedorchenko and Guillermo del Toro. The festival will take place from 24 January to 4 February 2018.
IFFR celebrates film art from all over the world, and continues to present its programme in four sections, each with its own distinct character: Bright Future (including the Hivos Tiger Competition and the Tiger Competition for Short Films); Voices; Deep Focus and Perspectives. Short films are strongly represented throughout the festival.
Festival director Bero Beyer highlights: "This initial selection of films for IFFR profoundly underscores the depth of the imagination, relevance and vibrancy of independent auteur cinema. Filmmakers from all around the world astonish us with their visions that are as bold and powerful as can be, addressing themes and pushing the scope of the cinematic form."
The first feature films confirmed for the 47th IFFR, listed by programme section, are:
Bright Future
La fleurière - Ruben Desière (Belgium/Slovakia)
Wild Boys [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Bertrand Mandico
film profile] - Bertrand Mandico (France)
All You Can Eat Buddha - Ian Lagarde (Canada)
Voices
Anna's War - Alexey Fedorchenko (Russia)
Pororoca [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Constantin Popescu
film profile] - Constantin Popescu (Romania/France)
Silent Mist - Zhang Miaoyan (China/France)
Voices/Limelight
The Florida Project - Sean Baker (USA)
The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro (USA)
Deep Focus
The Bottomless Bag - Rustam Khamdamov (Russia)
Mrs. Fang [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Wang Bing (Hong Kong/France/Germany)
Marquis de Wavrin, du manoir à la jungle - Grace Winter, Luc Plantier (Belgium)