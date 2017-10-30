Redoubtable (2017)
Racer and the Jailbird (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
The Divine Order (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Thelma (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS Portugal

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Valérie Massadian and Inês Oliveira come out on top at DocLisboa

by 

- Other winners include artist-turned-director Filipa César as well as many other female directors

Valérie Massadian and Inês Oliveira come out on top at DocLisboa
Milla by Valérie Massadian

The 15th DocLisboa came to an end yesterday with a list of awards featuring several titles directed by female filmmakers across the festival’s various sections.

The top prize in the International Competition went to Valérie Massadian’s French-Portuguese co-production Milla [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]. Previously awarded at Locarno, in the Filmmakers of the Present section, Milla is a docufiction co-produced by Lisbon-based outfit Terratreme Filmes, which focuses on the life of a 17-year-old teenager who becomes a mother.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Portuguese director Inês Oliveira won the top prize in the National Competition with Vira Chudnenko. The documentary short is based on the real-life story of a Russian woman killed by four Rottweilers.

Porto-born, Berlin-based Filipa César is another of the female directors enjoying the limelight at this year’s DocLisboa. Her Portuguese-French film Spell Reel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] won both a Special Mention from the international jury and the José Saramago Award. The film is made up of archive images from Guinea-Bissau’s War of Independence. The footage allows us to bear witness to the birth of Guinean cinema as part of the anti-colonial vision of Amílcar Cabral, the liberation leader who was assassinated in 1973.

Other winning names include Selma Doborac with Those Shocking Shaking Days and Madalena Rebelo with Pesar, among others.

Here is the full list of award winners:

International Competition

City of Lisbon Award for Best International Competition Film
Milla [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Valérie Massadian (France/Portugal)
 
Portuguese Authors Society International Competition Jury Award
Why Is Difficult to Make Films in Kurdistan - Ebrû Avci (Turkey)
 
Público Newspaper/MUBI Award for Best Short Film (up to 40')
Saule Marceau - Juliette Achard (France/Belgium)

Special Mention of the International Competition Jury
Spell Reel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Filipa César (Portugal/France)

New Talent Award/TVCine Channels Award for Best First Feature-length Film
Those Shocking Shaking Days - Selma Doborac (Austria/Bosnia and Herzegovina)

National Competition

Íngreme Award for Best Portuguese Competition Film
Vira Chudnenko - Inês Oliveira (Portugal)

Kino Sound Studio Portuguese Competition Jury Award
À Tarde - Pedro Florêncio (Portugal)

Audience Award/RTP Award for Best Portuguese Film
Dialogues or How Theatre and Opera Combined to Create a Show About the Death of Sixteen Carmelites and Fear – Catarina Neves (Portugal)

Schools Award/ETIC Award for Best Portuguese Competition Film
I Don’t Belong Here - Paulo Abreu (Portugal)

Cross-sector Competition

Practice, Tradition and Heritage Award
Martírio - Vincent Carelli (Brazil)
Special Mention
Medronho todos os dias - Sílvia Coelho, Paulo Raposo (Portugal)

José Saramago Award
Spell Reel – Filipa César

Green Years 

FAMU Award for Best Green Years Film
Norley and Norlen - Flávio Ferreira (Cuba/Portugal/Spain)
 
Special Walla Collective Green Years Jury Award
Pesar - Madalena Rebelo (Portugal)

Best Green Years Director Award
John 746 - Ana Vijdea (Portugal)

Walla Collective Award for Best Work in Progress – Arché
Silvia – Maria Silvia Esteve (Portugal)

Contemporary Art Centre Award for Best Project in Development – Arché
Folha 84 - Catarina Mourão (Portugal)

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss