Valérie Massadian and Inês Oliveira come out on top at DocLisboa

by Vitor Pinto

30/10/2017 - Other winners include artist-turned-director Filipa César as well as many other female directors

The 15th DocLisboa came to an end yesterday with a list of awards featuring several titles directed by female filmmakers across the festival’s various sections.

The top prize in the International Competition went to Valérie Massadian’s French-Portuguese co-production Milla . Previously awarded at Locarno, in the Filmmakers of the Present section, Milla is a docufiction co-produced by Lisbon-based outfit Terratreme Filmes, which focuses on the life of a 17-year-old teenager who becomes a mother.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Portuguese director Inês Oliveira won the top prize in the National Competition with Vira Chudnenko. The documentary short is based on the real-life story of a Russian woman killed by four Rottweilers.

Porto-born, Berlin-based Filipa César is another of the female directors enjoying the limelight at this year’s DocLisboa. Her Portuguese-French film Spell Reel won both a Special Mention from the international jury and the José Saramago Award. The film is made up of archive images from Guinea-Bissau’s War of Independence. The footage allows us to bear witness to the birth of Guinean cinema as part of the anti-colonial vision of Amílcar Cabral, the liberation leader who was assassinated in 1973.

Other winning names include Selma Doborac with Those Shocking Shaking Days and Madalena Rebelo with Pesar, among others.

Here is the full list of award winners:

International Competition

City of Lisbon Award for Best International Competition Film

Milla - Valérie Massadian (France/Portugal)



Portuguese Authors Society International Competition Jury Award

Why Is Difficult to Make Films in Kurdistan - Ebrû Avci (Turkey)



Público Newspaper/MUBI Award for Best Short Film (up to 40')

Saule Marceau - Juliette Achard (France/Belgium)



Special Mention of the International Competition Jury

Spell Reel - Filipa César (Portugal/France)

New Talent Award/TVCine Channels Award for Best First Feature-length Film

Those Shocking Shaking Days - Selma Doborac (Austria/Bosnia and Herzegovina)



National Competition

Íngreme Award for Best Portuguese Competition Film

Vira Chudnenko - Inês Oliveira (Portugal)



Kino Sound Studio Portuguese Competition Jury Award

À Tarde - Pedro Florêncio (Portugal)

Audience Award/RTP Award for Best Portuguese Film

Dialogues or How Theatre and Opera Combined to Create a Show About the Death of Sixteen Carmelites and Fear – Catarina Neves (Portugal)

Schools Award/ETIC Award for Best Portuguese Competition Film

I Don’t Belong Here - Paulo Abreu (Portugal)



Cross-sector Competition



Practice, Tradition and Heritage Award

Martírio - Vincent Carelli (Brazil)

Special Mention

Medronho todos os dias - Sílvia Coelho, Paulo Raposo (Portugal)

José Saramago Award

Spell Reel – Filipa César



Green Years



FAMU Award for Best Green Years Film

Norley and Norlen - Flávio Ferreira (Cuba/Portugal/Spain)



Special Walla Collective Green Years Jury Award

Pesar - Madalena Rebelo (Portugal)



Best Green Years Director Award

John 746 - Ana Vijdea (Portugal)

Walla Collective Award for Best Work in Progress – Arché

Silvia – Maria Silvia Esteve (Portugal)



Contemporary Art Centre Award for Best Project in Development – Arché

Folha 84 - Catarina Mourão (Portugal)