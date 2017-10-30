Redoubtable (2017)
Racer and the Jailbird (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
The Divine Order (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Thelma (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS Turkey

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Angels Wear White triumphs at the Antalya Film Festival

by 

- Mohammad Rasoulof and Sean Baker left with two of the main awards from the biggest Turkish Film Festival, which this year expanded to an international audience and focus

Angels Wear White triumphs at the Antalya Film Festival
The winners of the 2017 Antalya Film Festival

Chinese director Vivian Qu’s sophomore feature, Angels Wear White [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Vivian Qu
film profile], has won the Best Film Award at the 54th Antalya International Film Festival, which ran from 21-27 October. The prizes were given out at the closing-night ceremony, held at the Antalya Expo Center.

The international jury, headed up by Palestinian director Elia Suleiman, and comprising Turkish actress-writer-producer Fadik Sevin Atasoy, Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz, composer and musician Kjartan Sveinsson, and playwright Rebecca Lenkiewicz, handed the €50,000 prize to Qu, who also picked up the Best Actress Award on behalf of her lead actress, Wen Qi, which came with €2,500 in cash.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

This year’s Un Certain Regard winner, the Iranian film A Man of Integrity, left Antalya with two awards, with Best Director going to Mohammad Rasoulof, who cannot travel because the Iranian authorities have confiscated his passport, and Best Actor going to Reza Akhlaghirad. The awards will be accompanied by €25,000 and €2,500, respectively. Also, Sean Baker’s latest film, The Florida Project, received the Special Jury Award.

Two Turkish films that were screened as world premieres during the Antalya International Film Festival managed to snag two awards. The lead actress in Ender Özkahraman’s Ugly DucklingSukran Akti, received the Behlül Dal Award for Emerging Turkish Talent, and the audience voted The Guest by Andac Haznedaroglu as its favourite – thus it scooped the Audience Award, worth €10,000. Finally, Ana Urushadze’s debut feature, Scary Mother [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ana Urushadze
film profile], received the Youth Jury Award.

Also featuring among the international guests at the closing ceremony was celebrated actor, director and scriptwriter Matt Dillon, who won an Honorary Orange Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mike Downey, artistic director of the Antalya International Film Festival, commented on the awards: “The prizes reflect some of the key issues facing the world today in works by some of the very best practitioners of cinematic art from across the globe.”

Here is the complete list of winners at the 54th Antalya International Film Festival:

Best Film
Angels Wear White [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Vivian Qu
film profile] - Vivian Qu (France/China)

Best Director
Mohammad Rasoulof - A Man of Integrity (Iran)

Best Actor
Reza Akhlaghirad - A Man of Integrity

Best Actress
Wen Qi - Angels Wear White

Special Jury Prize
The Florida Project - Sean Baker (USA)

Behlül Dal Award for Emerging Turkish Talent
Sukran Akti - Ugly Duckling (Turkey)

Dr Avni Tolunay Audience Award
The Guest - Andac Haznedaroglu (Turkey)

Youth Jury Award
Scary Mother [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ana Urushadze
film profile] - Ana Urushadze (Georgia/Estonia)

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss