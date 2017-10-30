The Antalya Film Forum hands out its awards

by Vassilis Economou

30/10/2017 - The biggest development platform in Turkey has awarded 15 projects in six categories with prizes totalling €82,000

The Antalya Film Forum has wrapped up its fourth edition by awarding the participating projects in six different sections. The most important and extensive development platform in Turkey offered an intensive five-day programme, from 22-26 October, to all participants and professionals, including master classes given by celebrated international filmmakers and market players, as well as tailored one-on-one meetings with those taking part in all of the different programmes. The industry section of the 54th Antalya Film Festival, curated by acclaimed producer-director Zeynep Atakan, demonstrated a new profile focusing on film development at all possible stages and presenting some of the most sought-after future Turkish productions.

Starting with the Fiction Pitching Platform, nine projects participated, and four of them received the Forum awards. The big winners of the section, which received 30,000 TL (€6,800) each, were:

No Land by Halit Eke, which is set in a town close to the oil fields and established next to a river, where Davut lives with his family. As the oilmen try to secure more terrain to increase their production, Davut’s father doesn’t want to give up his land. However, their debts will force the hero to follow a path of crime to survive. Produced by Ziya Cemre Kutluay.

When I’m Done Dying by Nisan Dağ (Across the Sea), which follows Fehmi, a young, talented rapper from Istanbul’s notorious Sulukule neighbourhood. Addicted to deadly and cheap drugs, Fehmi’s goals are in jeopardy, but at the same time, he falls in love with a girl from the upper class. Produced by Müge Özen (Radiogram ) and Jessica Calwell.

The family drama Forgiveness by Cem Özay won the TRT Project Development Award, while Little Things, directed by Kıvanç Sezer and produced by Soner Alper, won the Villa Kult Cultural Residency Award.

Six documentaries were pitched in the Documentary Pitching Platform, and the two winners that were awarded with 30,000 TL (€6,800) each were:

12 Years Later by Tayfur Aydın, in which three teachers travel to the border city of Şırnak in 2007 to train hundreds of children in cinema and theatre. Twelve years later, these children, now adults, tell us their stories.

Mimaroglu by Serdar Kökçeoğlu, which paints the portrait of İlhan and Güngör Mimaroğlu, who, after emigrating from Istanbul to New York, became a unique duo in the 1960s: İlhan as a key figure in contemporary electronic music and Güngör as an activist. Produced by Esin Uslu.

In the Work in Progress Platform, nine projects were competing for the main award valued at 100,000 TL (€22,700). The big winner was Trust by Sefa Öztürk Çolak, in which Ali and Meryem, an ordinary couple, have to contend with the presence of Ferit, Meryem’s ex-partner and the father of her child. Everything will now turn into a test of trust. Produced by Serkan Acar and Dilek Aydın.

Also, Siren’s Call, directed by Ramin Matin and produced by Emine Yıldırım, received a Special Mention. Debt by Vuslat Saraçoğlu and Brothers by Ömür Atay received the Mojo FX Post-Production and the Chantier Films Marketing and Distribution Awards, respectively.

The new Projects Looking for Producers platform awarded two projects with 50,000 TL (€11,350) each: the drama 60 Days, written by İsmail Doruk, and the documentary The Life of Madame X, written by Tuğçe Aydın.

Finally, Emre Akay’s thriller The Hunt received the Sümer Tilmaç Antalya Film Support Fund Award, worth 100,000 TL (€22,700).

Mike Downey, artistic director of the Antalya Film Festival, remarked: “The Forum is the catalyst for early interaction with the international film industry. It has a wide range of potential co-producers, sales agents, broadcasters and other international industry figures who can get involved with Turkish filmmakers at a very early stage and drive the international aspect of Turkish production, which, on the whole, has been fairly limited to date.”

Here is the complete list of the 15 winners at the 2017 Antalya Film Forum:

Fiction Pitching Platform

No Land - Halit Eke; producer: Ziya Cemre Kutluay

When I’m Done Dying - Nisan Dağ; producer: Müge Özen

TRT Project Development Award

Forgiveness - Cem Özay; producer: Cem Özay

Villa Kult Cultural Residency Award

Little Things - Kıvanç Sezer; producer: Soner Alper

Documentary Pitching Platform

12 Years Later - Tayfur Aydın; producer: Tayfur Aydın

Mimaroglu - Serdar Kökçeoğlu; producer: Esin Uslu

Work in Progress Platform

Trust - Sefa Öztürk Çolak; producers: Serkan Acar, Dilek Aydın

Special Mention

Siren’s Call - Ramin Matin; producer: Emine Yıldırım

Mojo FX Post-Production Award

Debt - Vuslat Saraçoğlu; producer: Vuslat Saraçoğlu

Chantier Films Marketing and Distribution Award

Brothers - Ömür Atay; producer: Funda Ödemiş

Projects Looking for Producers

60 Days - İsmail Doruk

The Life of Madame X - Tuğçe Aydın

Special Mention

Vefa - Zeliha Doğan

RTNT Film Production Consultancy Award

White Bread - Murat Eroğlu

Short Film Work In Progress

Hit Me Baby - Semih Gülen; producer: Ozan Yoleri

Mojo FX Post-Production Award

Ad Infinitum - Murat Çetinkaya; producer: Dilek Aydın

Karga Seven Post-Production and Colour Correction Award

I Don’t Believe in You but There Is Gravity - Umut Subaşı; producer: Cemre Erül

Sümer Tilmaç Antalya Film Support Fund

The Hunt - Emre Akay; writers: Emre Akay, Deniz Cuylan; producers: Tolga Topçu, Diloy Gülün, Emre Akay