Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
CINEMED 2017

Manuel emerges victorious at Montpellier

by 

- Italy’s Dario Albertini has won the Golden Antigone at the 39th Mediterranean Film Festival; the Audience Award went to Dede by Mariam Khatchvani

Manuel emerges victorious at Montpellier
The awards ceremony at the Mediterranean Film Festival (© Cinemed)

Manuel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Italian director Dario Albertini has taken home the Golden Antigone, which served to acknowledge the best film at the 39th Mediterranean Film Festival of Montpellier, handed out by a jury chaired by French actress Aure Atika (backed up by producer Anne-Dominique Toussaint, author Tahar Ben Jelloun, director Thierry de Perreti and actor Swann Arlaud). The feature also scooped the Critics’ Award and the Nova Award.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Unveiled at Venice, as part of the Cinema in the Garden programme, the movie revolves around Manuel, who has just turned 18. It is time for him to leave the foster home where he has been living for the last few years, ever since his mother was put in prison. But his newfound freedom leaves a bitter taste in his mouth. Roaming the streets of his neighbourhood in the suburbs of Rome, he does his best to become a responsible adult. If his mother is to be granted house arrest, he must prove to the authorities that he can look after her. Can Manuel help his mother to regain her freedom without losing his own? Manuel, which was produced by BiBi Film, is being sold overseas by Le Pacte

The international competition jury also singled out Blessed [+see also:
film review
film profile] by Algeria’s Sofia Djama with a Special Mention, whereas the Audience Award was bestowed upon Dede [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Georgia’s Mariam Khatchvani and the Grand Prix for Best Documentary crowned Off Frame Aka Revolution Until Victory [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Mohanad Yaqubi. As previously reported, the Development Aid Grants and the awards in the "From Short to Long" programme were handed out on Wednesday (see the news).

Here is the full list of winners:

Feature films

Golden Antigone
Manuel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Dario Albertini (Italy)

Special Mention
Blessed [+see also:
film review
film profile] - Sofia Djama (France/Belgium/Qatar)

Critics’ Award
Manuel - Dario Albertini

Audience Award 
Dede [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Mariam Khatchvani (Georgia/Qatar/Ireland/Netherlands/Croatia)

Nova Award
Manuel - Dario Albertini

Young Audience Award 
Wajib [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Annemarie Jacir (Palestine/France/Germayny/Colombia/Norway/Qatar/United Arab Emirates)

Student Award for Best Debut Work 
Blessed - Sofia Djama

Best Music Award 
Habib Shehadeh Hanna - Holy Air (Israel)

Short films

Grand prix for Best Short Film 
Wicked Girl - Ayce Kartal (France/Turkey)

Special Mentions (ex æquo)
Je suis un Juif - Aharon Shem Tov, Niv Hachlili (Israel)
Retour à Genoa City - Benoît Grimalt (France)

Audience Award 
Retour à Genoa City - Benoît Grimalt

Young Audience Award 
MAD - Sophie Tavert (France)

Canal+ Award
Fifteen - Sameh Morsy (Egypt)

Documentaries

Ulysses Award (CCAS-Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole)
Off Frame Aka Revolution Until Victory [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Mohanad Yaqubi (Palestine/France/Qatar/Lebanon)

Special Mention
House in the Fields - Tala Hadid (Morocco/Qatar)

(Translated from French)

 
