Focus: The Divine Order (2017)
SEMINCI 2017 Awards

The Nile Hilton Incident scoops the Golden Spike in Valladolid

- The film by Sweden’s Tarik Saleh has taken home the top prize from the 62nd edition of the Valladolid Film Festival, as well as the Best Director and Best Screenplay Awards

The Nile Hilton Incident scoops the Golden Spike in Valladolid
Some of the winners during the closing ceremony of the 62nd Valladolid Film Festival (© Seminci)

On Saturday 28 October, the 62nd edition of the Seminci – Valladolid International Film Festival drew to a close with the awards ceremony, where The Nile Hilton Incident [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tarik Saleh
film profile], a film co-produced by Sweden, Morocco, Germany and Denmark, pocketed three of the main trophies: the Golden Spike for Best Feature in the official section, the Ribera del Duero Award for Best Director (Tarik Saleh) and the Miguel Delibes Award for Best Screenplay. Another movie, The Rider, this time hailing from the USA, also garnered three accolades: the Silver Spike, the Pilar Miró Award for Best New Director (Chloé Zhao) and the Best Actor Award for its lead, Brady Jandreau.

As for the other prizes in the official section, Laetitia Dosch, the lead actress in Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile], the feature debut by French director Léonor Serraille, and Agnieszka Mandat-Grabka, who stars in Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile] by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, shared the Best Actress Award, while Best Cinematography went to Ágnes Pákózdi for her work on the Swiss-Georgian production I Am Truly a Drop of Sun on Earth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]. The jury also offered a Special Mention to Human Flow [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], a documentary helmed by Ai Weiwei.

The Meeting Point section saw victory for the feature debut by Slovakian director Tereza NvotováFilthy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tereza Nvotová
film profile], a co-production between the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In addition, in the History Time documentary section, First Prize was bestowed upon Devil’s Freedom by Mexico’s Everardo González, while Second Prize went to Dina, a US production directed by Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini. The jury also granted a Special Mention to Motherland (Bayang ina mo), a US-Filipino production by Ramona S Díaz. Finally, in the DOC España section, victory was claimed by Verabredung by Maider Oleag, with a Special Mention going to Singled [Out] by Mariona Guiu and Ariadna Relea.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2017 edition of the Valladolid Film Festival:

Official Section

Golden Spike for Best Film
The Nile Hilton Incident [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tarik Saleh
film profile] – Tarik Saleh (Sweden/Germany/Denmark/Morocco)

Silver Spike 
The Rider – Chloé Zhao (USA)

Ribera del Duero Award for Best Director 
Tarik Saleh - The Nile Hilton Incident

Pilar Miró Award for Best New Director
Chloé Zhao - The Rider

Best Actress Award 
Laetitia Dosch – Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile] (France)
Agnieszka Mandat-Grabka – Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile] (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)

Best Actor Award 
Brady Jandreau - The Rider

Miguel Delibes Award for Best Screenplay 
The Nile Hilton Incident – Tarik Saleh

Best Cinematography Award
Ágnes Pákózdi - I Am Truly a Drop of Sun on Earth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Switzerland/Georgia)

Special Mention 
Human Flow [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Ai Weiwei (Germany/USA)

Audience Award 
The Insult [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ziad Doueiri
film profile] - Ziad Doueiri (Lebanon/France/USA/Belgium/Cyprus)

Meeting Point section

Best Film 
Filthy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tereza Nvotová
film profile] - Tereza Nvotová (Czech Republic/Slovakia)

History Time section

First Prize 
Devil’s Freedom - Everardo González (Mexico)

Second Prize 
Dina - Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini (USA)

Special Mention
Motherland (Bayang ina mo) - Ramona S Díaz (USA/Philippines)

DOC España section

Best Film
Verabredung - Maider Oleag

Special Mention 
Singled [Out] - Mariona Guiu and Ariadna Relea

(Translated from Spanish)

 
