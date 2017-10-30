The Nile Hilton Incident scoops the Golden Spike in Valladolid

by Alfonso Rivera

30/10/2017 - The film by Sweden’s Tarik Saleh has taken home the top prize from the 62nd edition of the Valladolid Film Festival, as well as the Best Director and Best Screenplay Awards

On Saturday 28 October, the 62nd edition of the Seminci – Valladolid International Film Festival drew to a close with the awards ceremony, where The Nile Hilton Incident , a film co-produced by Sweden, Morocco, Germany and Denmark, pocketed three of the main trophies: the Golden Spike for Best Feature in the official section, the Ribera del Duero Award for Best Director (Tarik Saleh) and the Miguel Delibes Award for Best Screenplay. Another movie, The Rider, this time hailing from the USA, also garnered three accolades: the Silver Spike, the Pilar Miró Award for Best New Director (Chloé Zhao) and the Best Actor Award for its lead, Brady Jandreau.

As for the other prizes in the official section, Laetitia Dosch, the lead actress in Montparnasse Bienvenüe , the feature debut by French director Léonor Serraille, and Agnieszka Mandat-Grabka, who stars in Spoor by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, shared the Best Actress Award, while Best Cinematography went to Ágnes Pákózdi for her work on the Swiss-Georgian production I Am Truly a Drop of Sun on Earth . The jury also offered a Special Mention to Human Flow , a documentary helmed by Ai Weiwei.

The Meeting Point section saw victory for the feature debut by Slovakian director Tereza Nvotová, Filthy , a co-production between the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In addition, in the History Time documentary section, First Prize was bestowed upon Devil’s Freedom by Mexico’s Everardo González, while Second Prize went to Dina, a US production directed by Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini. The jury also granted a Special Mention to Motherland (Bayang ina mo), a US-Filipino production by Ramona S Díaz. Finally, in the DOC España section, victory was claimed by Verabredung by Maider Oleag, with a Special Mention going to Singled [Out] by Mariona Guiu and Ariadna Relea.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2017 edition of the Valladolid Film Festival:

Official Section

Golden Spike for Best Film

The Nile Hilton Incident – Tarik Saleh (Sweden/Germany/Denmark/Morocco)

Silver Spike

The Rider – Chloé Zhao (USA)

Ribera del Duero Award for Best Director

Tarik Saleh - The Nile Hilton Incident

Pilar Miró Award for Best New Director

Chloé Zhao - The Rider

Best Actress Award

Laetitia Dosch – Montparnasse Bienvenüe (France)

Agnieszka Mandat-Grabka – Spoor (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)

Best Actor Award

Brady Jandreau - The Rider

Miguel Delibes Award for Best Screenplay

The Nile Hilton Incident – Tarik Saleh

Best Cinematography Award

Ágnes Pákózdi - I Am Truly a Drop of Sun on Earth (Switzerland/Georgia)

Special Mention

Human Flow - Ai Weiwei (Germany/USA)

Audience Award

The Insult - Ziad Doueiri (Lebanon/France/USA/Belgium/Cyprus)

Meeting Point section

Best Film

Filthy - Tereza Nvotová (Czech Republic/Slovakia)

History Time section

First Prize

Devil’s Freedom - Everardo González (Mexico)

Second Prize

Dina - Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini (USA)

Special Mention

Motherland (Bayang ina mo) - Ramona S Díaz (USA/Philippines)

DOC España section



Best Film

Verabredung - Maider Oleag

Special Mention

Singled [Out] - Mariona Guiu and Ariadna Relea

(Translated from Spanish)