The Nile Hilton Incident scoops the Golden Spike in Valladolid
by Alfonso Rivera
- The film by Sweden’s Tarik Saleh has taken home the top prize from the 62nd edition of the Valladolid Film Festival, as well as the Best Director and Best Screenplay Awards
On Saturday 28 October, the 62nd edition of the Seminci – Valladolid International Film Festival drew to a close with the awards ceremony, where The Nile Hilton Incident
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tarik Saleh
a film co-produced by Sweden, Morocco, Germany and Denmark, pocketed three of the main trophies: the Golden Spike for Best Feature in the official section, the Ribera del Duero Award for Best Director (Tarik Saleh) and the Miguel Delibes Award for Best Screenplay. Another movie, The Rider, this time hailing from the USA, also garnered three accolades: the Silver Spike, the Pilar Miró Award for Best New Director (Chloé Zhao) and the Best Actor Award for its lead, Brady Jandreau.
As for the other prizes in the official section, Laetitia Dosch, the lead actress in Montparnasse Bienvenüe
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
the feature debut by French director Léonor Serraille, and Agnieszka Mandat-Grabka, who stars in Spoor
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, shared the Best Actress Award, while Best Cinematography went to Ágnes Pákózdi for her work on the Swiss-Georgian production I Am Truly a Drop of Sun on Earth
film review
trailer
The jury also offered a Special Mention to Human Flow
film review
trailer
a documentary helmed by Ai Weiwei.
The Meeting Point section saw victory for the feature debut by Slovakian director Tereza Nvotová, Filthy
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tereza Nvotová
a co-production between the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In addition, in the History Time documentary section, First Prize was bestowed upon Devil's Freedom by Mexico's Everardo González, while Second Prize went to Dina, a US production directed by Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini. The jury also granted a Special Mention to Motherland (Bayang ina mo), a US-Filipino production by Ramona S Díaz. Finally, in the DOC España section, victory was claimed by Verabredung by Maider Oleag, with a Special Mention going to Singled [Out] by Mariona Guiu and Ariadna Relea.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 2017 edition of the Valladolid Film Festival:
Official Section
Golden Spike for Best Film
The Nile Hilton Incident
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tarik Saleh
– Tarik Saleh (Sweden/Germany/Denmark/Morocco)
Silver Spike
The Rider – Chloé Zhao (USA)
Ribera del Duero Award for Best Director
Tarik Saleh - The Nile Hilton Incident
Pilar Miró Award for Best New Director
Chloé Zhao - The Rider
Best Actress Award
Laetitia Dosch – Montparnasse Bienvenüe
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
(France)
Agnieszka Mandat-Grabka – Spoor
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
(Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)
Best Actor Award
Brady Jandreau - The Rider
Miguel Delibes Award for Best Screenplay
The Nile Hilton Incident – Tarik Saleh
Best Cinematography Award
Ágnes Pákózdi - I Am Truly a Drop of Sun on Earth
film review
trailer
(Switzerland/Georgia)
Special Mention
Human Flow
film review
trailer
- Ai Weiwei (Germany/USA)
Audience Award
The Insult
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ziad Doueiri
- Ziad Doueiri (Lebanon/France/USA/Belgium/Cyprus)
Meeting Point section
Best Film
Filthy
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tereza Nvotová
- Tereza Nvotová (Czech Republic/Slovakia)
History Time section
First Prize
Devil’s Freedom - Everardo González (Mexico)
Second Prize
Dina - Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini (USA)
Special Mention
Motherland (Bayang ina mo) - Ramona S Díaz (USA/Philippines)
DOC España section
Best Film
Verabredung - Maider Oleag
Special Mention
Singled [Out] - Mariona Guiu and Ariadna Relea
(Translated from Spanish)