Virginie Efira and Kacey Mottet-Klein to saddle up for Joachim Lafosse's Keep Going

by Aurore Engelen

30/10/2017 - The Belgian director is due to commence filming on his eighth feature this Monday in Morocco, an adaptation of Laurent Mauvignier's novel

Fiming is due to commence this Monday in Morocco on the eighth feature film by Belgian director, Joachim Lafosse. Keep Going is an adaptation of a novel by Laurent Mauvignier, with Virginie Efira (Not On My Watch , Victoria ) and Kacey Mottet-Klein (Being 17 , Keeper ) in the main roles.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Following After Love (2016), selected at the Directors' Fortnight, Joachim Lafosse is tackling a film adaptation, for the first time, of the novel Continuer by Laurent Mauvignier (published by Editions de Minuit). It will also be the first time he works with compatriot Virginie Efira. It was the novelist himself who introduced them, knowing that the director and the actress both wanted to adapt his novel.

The film follows the life of Sybille, a divorced mother, who refuses to accept that her 18-year-old son, Samuel, is sinking into violence. Prey to her own past and present demons, she decides to take Samuel on a long trip to Kyrgyzstan. Accompanied only by their two horses, mother and son go on an adventure where they will face the dangers and surprises of nature, which is spectacular, hostile and beautiful. Beyond encounters with the Kyrgyz people, the trip will provide the opportunity for an inevitable confrontation...

Keep Going is supported by Versus Production, and co-produced by Worso Movies, the RTBF, VOO and Be TV, with participation from Canal+, Ciné+, and help from the Centre du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Tax Shelter, Eurimages, and Wallonia.

The film will be distributed in Benelux by O'Brother Distribution in 2018 and by Le Pacte in France, which is also responsible for international sales.

(Translated from French)