Redoubtable (2017)
Racer and the Jailbird (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
The Divine Order (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Thelma (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Divine Order (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Belgium/France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Virginie Efira and Kacey Mottet-Klein to saddle up for Joachim Lafosse's Keep Going

by 

- The Belgian director is due to commence filming on his eighth feature this Monday in Morocco, an adaptation of Laurent Mauvignier's novel

Virginie Efira and Kacey Mottet-Klein to saddle up for Joachim Lafosse's Keep Going
Actors Virginie Efira and Kacey Mottet-Klein and director Joachim Lafosse

Fiming is due to commence this Monday in Morocco on the eighth feature film by Belgian director, Joachim Lafosse. Keep Going is an adaptation of a novel by Laurent Mauvignier, with Virginie Efira (Not On My Watch [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Justine Triet
film profile]) and Kacey Mottet-Klein (Being 17 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: André Téchiné
interview: Kacey Mottet Klein
film profile], Keeper [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
interview: Guillaume Senez ­
interview: Kacey Mottet Klein
film profile]) in the main roles.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Following After Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Lafosse
film profile] (2016), selected at the Directors' Fortnight, Joachim Lafosse is tackling a film adaptation, for the first time, of the novel Continuer by Laurent Mauvignier (published by Editions de Minuit). It will also be the first time he works with compatriot Virginie Efira. It was the novelist himself who introduced them, knowing that the director and the actress both wanted to adapt his novel.

The film follows the life of Sybille, a divorced mother, who refuses to accept that her 18-year-old son, Samuel, is sinking into violence. Prey to her own past and present demons, she decides to take Samuel on a long trip to Kyrgyzstan. Accompanied only by their two horses, mother and son go on an adventure where they will face the dangers and surprises of nature, which is spectacular, hostile and beautiful. Beyond encounters with the Kyrgyz people, the trip will provide the opportunity for an inevitable confrontation...

Keep Going is supported by Versus Production, and co-produced by Worso Movies, the RTBF, VOO and Be TV, with participation from Canal+, Ciné+, and help from the  Centre du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Tax Shelter, Eurimages, and Wallonia.

The film will be distributed in Benelux by O'Brother Distribution in 2018 and by Le Pacte in France, which is also responsible for international sales.

(Translated from French)

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss