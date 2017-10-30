Documentaries on contemporary European politics shine at Ji.hlava

by Tina Poglajen

30/10/2017 - At the 21st edition of the Ji.hlava IDFF, the top prizes went to works from Eastern Europe examining and resisting the dominant public mindsets of their countries

Focusing on Czech, Eastern European and world documentaries, the Ji.hlava IDFF came to a close on Sunday 29 October after a ceremony held at the DKO Cinema on Saturday, where the jurors gave out as many as 21 awards, most of which went to European films.

Latvian filmmaker Laila Pakalnina, who gave out the award in the most prestigious section of the Ji.hlava Film Festival, Opus Bonum, awarded Best World Documentary Film 2017 to The Wall by Russian director Dmitry Bogolubov, a documentary examination of the cult of Joseph Stalin that still exists in Russia. Pakalnina praised The Wall “for using the film language to express the inexpressible”. Bogolubov, who couldn’t attend the ceremony in person, stated that it is important for him as a Russian to share his thoughts with European people and the people of the Czech Republic: “The more people do it, the fewer walls there will be in the world.”

The Between the Seas competition section was established at Ji.hlava in order to focus on films made in countries “from the Baltic to the Adriatic Sea”, which rarely get any attention at major film festivals elsewhere in Europe and around the world, according to festival director Marek Hovorka. The members of the international jury, composed of Illia Gladshtein, Nicole Brenez, Robert Kirchhoff, Thomas A Østbye and Tiffany Pritchard, awarded Best Central and Eastern European Documentary Film 2017 to Opera About Poland by Piotr Stasik. The experimental documentary about the mindset of Polish people dominated by right-wing extremism, based on Catholic nationalism, was made “because the situation in Poland is closer to the communist times every day,” according to Stasik. The Special Mention in the section went to People Pebble by Jivko Darakchiev and Perrine Gamot, which impressed the jury with its visual experimentation.

The big winner in the Czech Joy programme section – a selection of Czech documentaries – was the documentary Czech Journal: The Limits of Work by Apolena Rychlíková, which also won the Audience Award at the Ji.hlava IDFF. The jurors, Alice Krajčírová, Andrea Hanáčková, Krištof Kintera, Miroslav Janek, Rozálie Kohoutová and Tomáš Bojar, applauded Saša Uhlová, a Czech journalist who spent six months exploring working conditions in the worst-paid jobs in the country and who then wrote a personal series of reports, which later formed the basis of the film. In the jurors’ opinion, she “managed to look at the everyday reality of exploited people through honest, focused and empathic eyes, free of ideological bias.” Rychlíková stated that the award went to “all of the heroes of the capitalist world”.

Here is the complete list of award winners at the 21st Ji.hlava IDFF:

Opus Bonum

Best World Documentary Film

The Wall – Dmitry Bogolubov (Russia)

Between the Seas

Best Central and Eastern European Documentary Film

Opera About Poland – Piotr Stasik (Poland)

Special Mention

People Pebble – Jivko Darakchiev, Perrine Gamot (UK/France)

Czech Joy

Best Czech Documentary Film

Czech Journal: The Limits of Work – Apolena Rychlíková (Czech Republic)

Special Mention

The Last Shift of Thomas Hisem – Jindřich Andrš (Czech Republic)

Everything Has Its Own Time – Viola Ježková (Czech Republic)

Student Jury Award

Milda – Pavel Křemen (Czech Republic)

Fascinations

Best Experimental Documentary Film

Boat People – Sarah Wood (UK)

Special Mention

The End of Time – Milcho Manchevski (Cuba/USA)

Fascinations: Exprmntl.cz

Best Czech Experimental Documentary Film

Can – Lucie Navrátilová (Czech Republic)

Special Mention

Tradition – Kateřina Turečková (Czech Republic)

First Lights

Best Documentary Debut Film

Meteors – Gürcan Keltek (Turkey/Netherlands)

Panoptic – Rana Eid (Lebanon/United Arab Emirates)

Student Jury Award

The Making of Justice – Sarah Vanhee (Belgium)

Short Joy

Best Short Documentary Film

Interiors & Exteriors – Ashique Mostafa (Bangladesh)

Best Testimony on Politics

Last Men in Aleppo – Feras Fayyad (Denmark/Syria/Germany)

Best Testimony on Knowledge

Panic Attack – Ernesto Ardito (Argentina)

Best Testimony on Nature

Nature: All Rights Reserved – Sebastian Mulder (Netherlands)

Audience Award

Czech Journal: The Limits of Work – Apolena Rychlíková

Contribution to World Cinema Award

Marcel Ophuls

Respekt Award for Best Czech Television, Video and Online Report of the Past Year

Ruličkáři – Janek Rubeš

Silver Eye Award

Sand and Blood – Matthias Krepp (Austria)

Best Festival Poster/Festival Identity + Audience Award

Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival