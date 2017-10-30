Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event unveil their Works in Progress

by Vassilis Economou

30/10/2017 - Totalling 22 projects, the industry section of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival aims to introduce professionals to forthcoming trends, covering both the Baltics and areas further afield

The industry sections of the 21st Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (17 November–3 December), Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (27 November–1 December), have announced the selection of Works in Progress projects that will be presented to sales agents and festival programmers visiting the Estonian capital. The projects will also compete for a number of post-production and promotional awards, and the winners will be selected by an international jury comprising Maryna Ajaja, Seattle IFF; Olivier Barbier, Wild Bunch; Olivier Heitz, MK2; Tõnis Kiis; and Hubert von Spreti, Kick Film.

First off, Industry@Tallinn will host the International Works in Progress section for the third year running, with 12 projects set to compete for the €10,000 main award; screenings will take place on 29 November. It is dedicated to film critic and Black Nights programmer Igor Gouskov, who passed away earlier this month and whose focus was on promoting the cinema of the former CIS countries. The section includes seven projects from the region.

The selected projects are as follows:

43 - Dimitry Tsintsadze

Producer: Rusudan Glurjidze; co-producer: Nadezhda Gorshkova

Production companies: Cinetech Film Production, Viva Films (Georgia/Russia)

A Dancing Jellyfish - Aurelio Laino

Producer: Aurelio Laino; co-producers: Alessandro D’Alessandro, Germano Wolf

Production companies: Freeside Films, 4Rooms, Decima Rosa (UK/Italy)

Amidst the Fog - Augusto Sandino

Producer: Augusto Sandino; co-producers: Claudio Cao Quintas, Gio Park, Mario Viana Garcia

Production companies: Schweizen Media Group, Psycut, Viana Producciones (Colombia/Brazil)

As I Fall - Magnus Meyer Arnesen

Producers: Gyda Velvin Myklebust, Magnus Kristiansen

Production company: Den Norske Filmskolen (Norway)

Clay Pit - Vera Glagoleva

Producer: Natalia Ivanova; co-producer: Shinar Boribaeva

Production companies: Horosho Production, LLP Alizhanfilm (Russia/Kazakhstan)

Coming to You - Kirill Mikhanovsky

Producers: A Austen, K Mikhanovsky, Drew Houpt

Production company: Give Me Liberty Productions (USA)

Crystal Swan - Darya Zhuk

Producers: Birgit Goernbock, Debbie Vandermeulen, Olga Goister, Valery Dmitrotchenko; co-producer: Andrey Isachenko

Production companies: Demarshfilm, Unfound Content, Fusion Features, Vice Films, Belarus Film (Belarus/Germany/USA)

In the Hood - Olya Zueva

Producers: Ruben Dishdidhyanm, Danila Kozlovsky

Production companies: Mars Media Entertainment, DK Entertainment (Russia)

Packing Heavy - Dario Mascambroni

Producer: Fernanda Rocca

Production company: Rocca Lada Fernanda Gabriela (Argentina)

Spitak - Alexander Kott

Producer: Elena Glikman; co-producer: Tereza Varzhapetyan

Production companies: Telesto Film (Russia/Armenia)

The Song of the Tree - Aibek Dairbekov

Producers: Tolkun Daırbekova, Andrey Epifanov, Tanya Petrik

Production companies: Central Asia Film, Cinetrain (Kyrgyzstan/Russia)

Thousand Dreams - Marat Sarulu

Producers: Gulmira Kerimova, Aybek Dzhangaziyev; co-producer: Chinara Kamchibekova

Production company: Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm (Kyrgyzstan)

One day later, on 30 November, Baltic Event will present its Works in Progress programme, which this year celebrates its 15th anniversary. Having already helmed a successful previous edition, the head of Baltic Event, Marge Liiske, stresses: “Estonia's The End of the Chain and The Man Who Looks Like Me were selected for the East of the West competition at Karlovy Vary, while The Manslayer / The Virgin / The Shadow will show in competition at the Black Nights Film Festival, and Miracle by Egle Vertelyte, from Lithuania, had its world premiere at Toronto.” Nine projects coming from all three Baltic countries plus Finland will try to prove themselves worthy of the main award, worth €3,000. Once again, Estonia will be well represented, with five projects.

The selected projects are as follows:

Breathing into Marble - Giedre Beinoriute

Producer: Dagne Vildžiunaite; co-producers: Inese Boka-Grube, Matija Radeljak

Production companies: Just a Moment, Mistrus Media, Aning Film (Lithuania/Latvia/Croatia)

Captain Morten and the Spider Queen - Kaspar Jancis

Producer: Kerdi Oengo; co-producers: Paul Cummins, Mark Mertens, Robin Lyons

Production companies: Nukufilm, Telegael, GRID-vfx (Estonia/Ireland/Belgium/UK)

Motherland - Tomas Vengris

Producer: Uljana Kim; co-producer: Roberts Vinovskis

Production companies: Studio Uljana Kim, Locomotive Productions (Lithuania/Latvia)

Nothing Can Stop Us Now - Andris Gauja

Producer: Andris Gauja

Production company: Riverbed (Latvia)

One Last Deal - Klaus Härö

Producers: Kai Nordberg, Kaarle Aho

Production company: Making Movies Oy (Finland)

Scandinavian Silence - Martti Helde

Producer: Elina Litvinova; co-producers: Eric Vicente, Frederic de Goldschmidt

Production companies: Three Brothers, ARP Sélection, Media International (Estonia/France/Belgium)

Take It or Leave It - Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo

Producer: Ivo Felt

Production company: Allfilm (Estonia)

The Little Comrade - Moonika Siimets

Producer: Riina Sildos

Production company: Amrion (Estonia)

The Mover - Davis Simanis

Producer: Gints Grube, Antra Gaile

Production companies: Mistrus Media (Latvia)

The Riddle of Jaan Niemand - Kaur Kokk

Producer: Katrin Kissa

Production company: Homeless Bob Production (Estonia)