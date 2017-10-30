Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event unveil their Works in Progress
by Vassilis Economou
- Totalling 22 projects, the industry section of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival aims to introduce professionals to forthcoming trends, covering both the Baltics and areas further afield
The industry sections of the 21st Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (17 November–3 December), Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (27 November–1 December), have announced the selection of Works in Progress projects that will be presented to sales agents and festival programmers visiting the Estonian capital. The projects will also compete for a number of post-production and promotional awards, and the winners will be selected by an international jury comprising Maryna Ajaja, Seattle IFF; Olivier Barbier, Wild Bunch; Olivier Heitz, MK2; Tõnis Kiis; and Hubert von Spreti, Kick Film.
First off, Industry@Tallinn will host the International Works in Progress section for the third year running, with 12 projects set to compete for the €10,000 main award; screenings will take place on 29 November. It is dedicated to film critic and Black Nights programmer Igor Gouskov, who passed away earlier this month and whose focus was on promoting the cinema of the former CIS countries. The section includes seven projects from the region.
The selected projects are as follows:
43 - Dimitry Tsintsadze
Producer: Rusudan Glurjidze; co-producer: Nadezhda Gorshkova
Production companies: Cinetech Film Production, Viva Films (Georgia/Russia)
A Dancing Jellyfish - Aurelio Laino
Producer: Aurelio Laino; co-producers: Alessandro D’Alessandro, Germano Wolf
Production companies: Freeside Films, 4Rooms, Decima Rosa (UK/Italy)
Amidst the Fog - Augusto Sandino
Producer: Augusto Sandino; co-producers: Claudio Cao Quintas, Gio Park, Mario Viana Garcia
Production companies: Schweizen Media Group, Psycut, Viana Producciones (Colombia/Brazil)
As I Fall - Magnus Meyer Arnesen
Producers: Gyda Velvin Myklebust, Magnus Kristiansen
Production company: Den Norske Filmskolen (Norway)
Clay Pit - Vera Glagoleva
Producer: Natalia Ivanova; co-producer: Shinar Boribaeva
Production companies: Horosho Production, LLP Alizhanfilm (Russia/Kazakhstan)
Coming to You - Kirill Mikhanovsky
Producers: A Austen, K Mikhanovsky, Drew Houpt
Production company: Give Me Liberty Productions (USA)
Crystal Swan - Darya Zhuk
Producers: Birgit Goernbock, Debbie Vandermeulen, Olga Goister, Valery Dmitrotchenko; co-producer: Andrey Isachenko
Production companies: Demarshfilm, Unfound Content, Fusion Features, Vice Films, Belarus Film (Belarus/Germany/USA)
In the Hood - Olya Zueva
Producers: Ruben Dishdidhyanm, Danila Kozlovsky
Production companies: Mars Media Entertainment, DK Entertainment (Russia)
Packing Heavy - Dario Mascambroni
Producer: Fernanda Rocca
Production company: Rocca Lada Fernanda Gabriela (Argentina)
Spitak - Alexander Kott
Producer: Elena Glikman; co-producer: Tereza Varzhapetyan
Production companies: Telesto Film (Russia/Armenia)
The Song of the Tree - Aibek Dairbekov
Producers: Tolkun Daırbekova, Andrey Epifanov, Tanya Petrik
Production companies: Central Asia Film, Cinetrain (Kyrgyzstan/Russia)
Thousand Dreams - Marat Sarulu
Producers: Gulmira Kerimova, Aybek Dzhangaziyev; co-producer: Chinara Kamchibekova
Production company: Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm (Kyrgyzstan)
One day later, on 30 November, Baltic Event will present its Works in Progress programme, which this year celebrates its 15th anniversary. Having already helmed a successful previous edition, the head of Baltic Event, Marge Liiske, stresses: “Estonia's The End of the Chain [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Priit Pääsuke
film profile] and The Man Who Looks Like Me [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Andres and Katrin Maimik
film profile] were selected for the East of the West competition at Karlovy Vary, while The Manslayer / The Virgin / The Shadow will show in competition at the Black Nights Film Festival, and Miracle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Eglė Vertelytė
film profile] by Egle Vertelyte, from Lithuania, had its world premiere at Toronto.” Nine projects coming from all three Baltic countries plus Finland will try to prove themselves worthy of the main award, worth €3,000. Once again, Estonia will be well represented, with five projects.
The selected projects are as follows:
Breathing into Marble - Giedre Beinoriute
Producer: Dagne Vildžiunaite; co-producers: Inese Boka-Grube, Matija Radeljak
Production companies: Just a Moment, Mistrus Media, Aning Film (Lithuania/Latvia/Croatia)
Captain Morten and the Spider Queen - Kaspar Jancis
Producer: Kerdi Oengo; co-producers: Paul Cummins, Mark Mertens, Robin Lyons
Production companies: Nukufilm, Telegael, GRID-vfx (Estonia/Ireland/Belgium/UK)
Motherland - Tomas Vengris
Producer: Uljana Kim; co-producer: Roberts Vinovskis
Production companies: Studio Uljana Kim, Locomotive Productions (Lithuania/Latvia)
Nothing Can Stop Us Now - Andris Gauja
Producer: Andris Gauja
Production company: Riverbed (Latvia)
One Last Deal - Klaus Härö
Producers: Kai Nordberg, Kaarle Aho
Production company: Making Movies Oy (Finland)
Scandinavian Silence - Martti Helde
Producer: Elina Litvinova; co-producers: Eric Vicente, Frederic de Goldschmidt
Production companies: Three Brothers, ARP Sélection, Media International (Estonia/France/Belgium)
Take It or Leave It - Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
Producer: Ivo Felt
Production company: Allfilm (Estonia)
The Little Comrade - Moonika Siimets
Producer: Riina Sildos
Production company: Amrion (Estonia)
The Mover - Davis Simanis
Producer: Gints Grube, Antra Gaile
Production companies: Mistrus Media (Latvia)
The Riddle of Jaan Niemand - Kaur Kokk
Producer: Katrin Kissa
Production company: Homeless Bob Production (Estonia)