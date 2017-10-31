The Cork Film Festival reveals its line-up

by Davide Abbatescianni

31/10/2017 - The 62nd edition of the oldest Irish film festival is ready to kick off on 10 November

Proving year after year to be a very eagerly awaited event, the Cork Film Festival's official line-up has finally been announced and comprises more than 200 films set to be screened over ten days.

This year, the Cork Film Festival will run between 10 and 19 November and will be held at three prestigious local venues – namely, the Everyman Theatre, the Triskel Christchurch Arts Centre and the historic Gate Cinema. The festival will open with a special screening of The Man Who Invented Christmas, a Canadian-Irish co-production directed by Bharat Nalluri and starring Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer and Jonathan Pryce.

The closing film of this edition will be the science-fiction road movie Downsizing, directed by Alexander Payne, and starring Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig.

The festival programme will showcase 115 feature-length films and 116 shorts hailing from more than 50 countries. The screenings are divided into seven distinct categories: Archive Films, Documentaries, Family Films, Features, Irish Films, Shorts, and World Films. After the recent success of the IndieCork Film Festival, the Rebel City is ready to host another major film event: according to statistics provided by the national daily The Irish Times, this year's edition is expected to pump over €2.5 million into the local economy, and more than 6,000 people should attend the screenings.

“This is truly a festival for everyone, an opportunity to be challenged, inspired, surprised and entertained. From our Industry Days to our popular Family and Schools programme, these ten days in November offer audiences the chance to enjoy films not otherwise available on the big screen in Cork,” said Fiona Clark, festival producer and CEO of Cork Film Festival. This edition's highlights include Ruben Östlund's The Square , Frank Berry's Michael Inside, Brian O'Malley's The Lodgers and Eugene Jarecki's documentary Promised Land.

The Cork Film Festival is a film event supported by a number of funding partners, such as the Arts Council, the Cork City Council, the Creative Europe programme of the European Union, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the Irish Film Board.

For further information, the full festival programme is available at corkfilmfest.org.