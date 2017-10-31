UFA, Amazon and FremantleMedia producing Deutschland86

by Bénédicte Prot

31/10/2017 - The longstanding German production outfit, Amazon and the RTL Group subsidiary have joined forces to make a sequel to Deutschland83, again starring Jonas Nay and Maria Schrader

After an initial, successful experience with a German TV drama, the thriller series You Are Wanted, by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, which Amazon Prime Video launched internationally in March, the global heavyweight has now embarked on Deutschland86, another German small-screen venture that is likely to be even more successful, given that it follows in the footsteps of an internationally acclaimed series and involves several major players: UFA Fiction, FremantleMedia International (the RTL Group subsidiary that UFA is part of), UFA Distribution and, of course, Amazon.

For UFA co-director Nico Hoffmann, Deutschland86 is the culmination of a “long-term wish” and represents a “milestone” on the path towards setting new standards in TV co-production, also involving video platforms. The production is the sequel to the acclaimed, Emmy-winning spy series Deutschland83 and will once again feature Jonas Nay as East German secret agent Martin Rauch and Maria Schrader as his aunt Leonora, a member of the foreign division of the Stasi.

In Deutschland86 – which will be directed by Florian Cossen (The Day I Was Not Born ) and Arne Feldhusen (Stromberg ), and produced by the creators and producers of the first series, Anna Winger and Jörg Winger, together with Ulrike Leibfried and Sebastian Werninger – Rauch has been living in exile in Africa following the events of 1983, but he is now back on a mission, this time to take on global capitalism, which will bring him from Africa back to Europe, and to East Berlin, where he’ll be faced with an impossible decision.

Production for the ten episodes of the new series started two months ago in Cape Town and will be completed in Berlin in mid-December. Besides the aforementioned protagonists, Deutschland86 will also star Anke Engelke, Sylvester Groth, Vladimir Burlakov, Ludwig Trepte, Alexander Beyer, Carina Wiese, Sonja Gerhardt, Fritzi Haberlandt, Lavinia Wilson and Florence Kasumba.

Deutschland86 received €800,000 in production support from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, €1,615,000 from the German Motion Picture Fund and €500,500 from Creative Europe/MEDIA. It will be ready for broadcasting in 2018.