On Body and Soul (2017)
Racer and the Jailbird (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
The Divine Order (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Casting (2017)
Thelma (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Racer and the Jailbird (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Belgium/Netherlands

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Koen Mortier shoots Angel

by 

- The Flemish director has started filming his third feature film, inspired by the final days of racing cyclist Frank Vandenbroucke

Koen Mortier shoots Angel
Director Koen Mortier

Flemish director Koen Mortier began shooting histhird feature film, Angel, on 24 October, based on the novel by Dimitri Verhulst, which tells the story of the final days of the famous Belgian cyclist Frank Vandenbroucke, found dead at the age of 34 in troubling circumstances in a hotel room in Senegal. Koen Mortier was first noticed in 2007 with his very radical debut film, Ex-Drummer [+see also:
trailer
film profile]. In 2010, he directed 22nd of May [+see also:
trailer
film profile], a prophetic film about a security officer dealing with an explosion in a shopping centre.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

He'll also be tackling a sensitive subject in his most recent feature film which follows the life of Fatou. Being a prostitute is not easy, nor is being Senegalese, by the way. And Fatou is precisely both of those things. She satisfies the demands of passing tourists who regularly make her crappy marriage proposals, living a life that is far from glamorous, until one day a customer dies in her arms under dubious circumstances, and he happens to be a world-famous cyclist. Fatou will not make it out unscathed...

This is far from the first time that Dimitri Verlhust has seen one of his novels adapted for the big screen – see The Misfortunates [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Felix van Groeningen
film profile] in 2009, and Problemski Hotel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] in 2015. Once again, it's a delicate subject, as the memory of the cyclist is very much still alive in Belgium. The hero will be played by the very intense Vincent Rottiers (Dheepan, Nocturama, The World Belongs to Us [+see also:
trailer
interview: Stephan Streker
film profile]), and the young Senegalese woman is played by Fatou N'Diaye, discovered for her role in My Voice [+see also:
trailer
film profile] before starring frequently on television. Alongside them is Paul Bartel (Les Révoltés,The Giants [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Michael Kohlhaas [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Arnaud des Pallières
festival scope
film profile]).

Angel was produced by Czar and co-produced by Anonymes Films in Belgium, and Graniet Films in the Netherlands, with the support of the VAF and screen.brussels. The film will be distributed by Paradiso in Belgium, and sold by Stray Dogs.

(Translated from French)

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss