Winners announced for Cinekid for Professionals 2017

by Cineuropa

31/10/2017 - Finnish project Tagli and Telle won the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at the Dutch gathering

Two major prizes were handed out to projects selected for this year’s Junior Co-production Market during the closing ceremony of Cinekid for Professionals 2017 in Amsterdam.

The Eurimages Co-production Development Award, given by the European support fund with the duel intention of supporting European youth film and to further stimulate European co-production, was granted to the Best Film Project presented during the Junior Co-production Market. The winner was Finnish project Tagli and Telle, directed by Akseli Tuomivaara and written by Paula Noronen. Produced by Bufo (Finland), the project was selected for Cinekid Script LAB 2016 - 2017, and now received €20,000.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

"The judges were impressed with the director's first film, which showed his ability with a young cast, and this combined with the colourful and action-packed world of Tagli and Telle gave us an indication of what we could expect," reads the jury statement.

On the other hand, a select jury gave the Burny Bos Best Project Award to the best overall, international project of the Junior Co-production Market, based on its quality, innovation and international potential. The award went to Lucy Goes Gangsta, directed by Till Endemann, written by himself and Andreas Cordes, and produced by Indi Film GmbH (Germany). The award is accompanied by a €2,500 cash prize, and BosBros will also offer to step in as the Dutch coproduction partner.