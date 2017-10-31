On Body and Soul (2017)
Racer and the Jailbird (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
The Divine Order (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Casting (2017)
Thelma (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

MARKET USA/Europe

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

EFP presents the Europe! Umbrella at the AFM

by 

- In parallel with AFM, EFP will also host its Oscar Screenings, spotlighting 28 European Foreign Language Film entries for the 90th Academy Awards

EFP presents the Europe! Umbrella at the AFM
The Chronicles of Melanie by Viestur Kairish

In a collective action, EFP (European Film Promotion) highlights European cinema at the upcoming American Film Market (1–8 November), by granting Film Sales Support (FSS) for the promotion and marketing of 33 European films totalling more than €120.000, by running the Europe! Umbrella for European world sales and production companies and by organising screenings for European Oscar­ submissions. With its annual European cocktail, EFP kicks off with a tailor-made event for business and networking during the AFM, welcoming buyers, sales agents and European filmmakers who take part in the EFP Oscar­ screenings. EFP’s joint initiatives are supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the participating EFP member organisations.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

This year the Europe! Umbrella at AFM’s headquarter, the Loews Hotel, welcomes 16 sales companies and producers from 12 European countries. Their line-ups offer more than 50 productions, including films part of the EFP Oscar Screenings taking place at the Dick Clark Screening Room.

Since 2009, EFP has been granting FSS to European world sales companies to help boost sales to North America at the AFM. This year, 33 films from 11 European countries are benefiting from EFP’s marketing initiative. Three of the films are receiving FSS Slate Funding, covering promotion campaigns for films starting off at the Toronto International Film Festival and moving on to the AFM.

From 2–15 November, in parallel with the AFM, EFP presents its Oscar Screenings, spotlighting 28 European Foreign Language Film entries for the 90th Academy Awards to which industry members are invited.

For the third time, EFP partners with UniFrance for the European cocktail at the beginning of the market, co-hosted by German Films. Additional support is given by the Danish Film Institute, Film Center Serbia, Film Fund Luxembourg and the Irish Film Board.

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss