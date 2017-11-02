Principal photography about to commence on David Oelhoffen’s Territoires

by Fabien Lemercier

02/11/2017 - The cast of this One World Films production, which will be sold abroad by Bac Films, includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Reda Kateb, Adel Bencherif and Fianso

The first clapperboard will slam on 27 November for Territoires, the third feature by David Oelhoffen, following Nos retrouvailles (unveiled in the Cannes Critics’ Week in 2007) and Far From Men (in competition at Venice in 2014). The cast is toplined by Belgium’s Matthias Schoenaerts (Magritte Award for Best Actor in 2012 for Bullhead , César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2013 for Rust & Bone , popular in such titles as Disorder and currently gracing screens in Racer and the Jailbird ) and Reda Kateb (who is working with the director once again after Far From Men; César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015 for Hippocrates and delivering a fine performance recently in Django ).

They will be flanked by Adel Bencherif (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2010 for A Prophet ; turning heads in movies such as Bodybuilder and Rock the Casbah ), rapper Fianso (real name Sofiane Zermani), Nicolas Giraud (See the Sea , The Guardians ), Sabrina Ouazani (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2005 for Games of Love and Chance , popular in The Past and May Allah Bless France ), Gwendolyne Gourvenec (currently on the cinema listings in Le petit Spirou ), Marc Barbé (La Vie en Rose , Let the Corpses Tan ) and Yann Goven (My King ).

Written by David Oelhoffen (nominated for the César Award for Best Adaptation in 2016 for SK1 ) and Jeanne Aptekman, the story revolves around Driss and Manuel, who both grew up on the same council estate. An estate where the sense of belonging to your patch is much stronger than the sense of belonging to a country, a nation or a culture... Manuel has assimilated this belonging, and he has even benefited from it and built his life on it. Driss, meanwhile, has shunned it. They will both have to face up to the consequences of their decisions – because they will each have a price to pay…

Produced by Marc du Pontavice and Margaux Balsan for One World Films (which previously partnered up with the filmmaker on Far From Men), Territoires will be co-produced by Bac Films (which will oversee the French distribution and the international sales) and by Belgian outfit Versus Production, with backing from OCS, the Ile-de-France region and the SofiTVciné and Cofimage Soficas. The 37-day shoot will take place from 27 November-25 January in Paris and the Paris region.

