Principal photography about to commence on David Oelhoffen’s Territoires
by Fabien Lemercier
- The cast of this One World Films production, which will be sold abroad by Bac Films, includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Reda Kateb, Adel Bencherif and Fianso
The first clapperboard will slam on 27 November for Territoires, the third feature by David Oelhoffen, following Nos retrouvailles [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (unveiled in the Cannes Critics’ Week in 2007) and Far From Men [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (in competition at Venice in 2014). The cast is toplined by Belgium’s Matthias Schoenaerts (Magritte Award for Best Actor in 2012 for Bullhead [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bart Van Langendonck
interview: Michaël R. Roskam
film profile], César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2013 for Rust & Bone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jacques Audiard
interview: Jacques Audiard
film profile], popular in such titles as Disorder [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alice Winocour
film profile] and currently gracing screens in Racer and the Jailbird [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Michael Roskam
film profile]) and Reda Kateb (who is working with the director once again after Far From Men; César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015 for Hippocrates [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Thomas Lilti
film profile] and delivering a fine performance recently in Django [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Etienne Comar
film profile]).
They will be flanked by Adel Bencherif (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2010 for A Prophet [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jacques Audiard
interview: Jacques Audiard and Tahar R…
film profile]; turning heads in movies such as Bodybuilder [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Rock the Casbah [+see also:
film review
trailer
festival scope
film profile]), rapper Fianso (real name Sofiane Zermani), Nicolas Giraud (See the Sea [+see also:
trailer
film profile], The Guardians [+see also:
film review
interview: Xavier Beauvois
film profile]), Sabrina Ouazani (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2005 for Games of Love and Chance [+see also:
trailer
film profile], popular in The Past [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and May Allah Bless France [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Gwendolyne Gourvenec (currently on the cinema listings in Le petit Spirou [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Marc Barbé (La Vie en Rose [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Let the Corpses Tan [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani
film profile]) and Yann Goven (My King [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]).
Written by David Oelhoffen (nominated for the César Award for Best Adaptation in 2016 for SK1 [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and Jeanne Aptekman, the story revolves around Driss and Manuel, who both grew up on the same council estate. An estate where the sense of belonging to your patch is much stronger than the sense of belonging to a country, a nation or a culture... Manuel has assimilated this belonging, and he has even benefited from it and built his life on it. Driss, meanwhile, has shunned it. They will both have to face up to the consequences of their decisions – because they will each have a price to pay…
Produced by Marc du Pontavice and Margaux Balsan for One World Films (which previously partnered up with the filmmaker on Far From Men), Territoires will be co-produced by Bac Films (which will oversee the French distribution and the international sales) and by Belgian outfit Versus Production, with backing from OCS, the Ile-de-France region and the SofiTVciné and Cofimage Soficas. The 37-day shoot will take place from 27 November-25 January in Paris and the Paris region.
(Translated from French)