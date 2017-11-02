114 features to be showcased at Arras

by Fabien Lemercier

02/11/2017 - The 18th edition of the festival, which unspools from 3-12 November, boasts a rich programme, with European films leading the pack

More than 40,000 viewers and 500 industry professionals are expected to attend the 18th edition of the Arras Film Festival, which will get under way tomorrow with the opening film, Jalouse by David and Stéphane Foenkinos, and which will offer a very impressive programme of 114 feature films over a period of ten days.

Besides the nine European movies (see the news) – as yet unreleased in France – in the running for the Golden Atlas 2018 (which will be handed out by a jury chaired by French filmmaker Christian Carion), the sheer diversity of Continental cinema will be thrust into the spotlight, with 12 titles on the line-up of the "European Discoveries" section. It will host the screenings of Indivisible by Italy’s Edoardo De Angelis, Heartstone by Iceland’s Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson, Drôle de père by Belgium’s Amélie Van Elmbt, The King’s Choice by Norway’s Erik Poppe, My Name Is Emily by late Irish director Simon Fitzmaurice, If You Saw His Heart by France’s Joan Chemla and Soleil battant by her fellow countrywomen Clara and Laura Laperrousaz, plus five majority German productions: 1917 – The Real October by Katrin Rothe, Marie Curie, The Courage of Knowledge by French director Marie Noelle, Marija by Switzerland’s Michael Koch, The Final Journey by Nick Baker-Monteys and Western by Valeska Grisebach.

Featuring on the menu in "Visions of the East" are the Cannes competitor Jupiter’s Moon by Hungary’s Kornel Mundruczo, Dede by Georgia’s Mariam Khatchvani and Pomegranate Orchard by Azerbaijan’s Ilgar Najaf. Interestingly, the selection of preview screenings includes A Beautiful Day by Scotland’s Lynne Ramsay, which snagged two awards at Cannes, Thelma by Norway’s Joachim Trier, Borg/McEnroe by Denmark’s Janus Metz and Above the Law by Belgium’s François Troukens and Jean-François Hensgens. Lastly, the "Cinemas of the World" programme will present a slew of European co-productions, such as I Am Not a Witch by Zambia’s Rungano Nyoni, Centaur by Kyrgyzstan’s Aktan Arym Kubat, Los Perros by Chile’s Marcela Said, Wajib by Palestine’s Annemarie Jacir and Blessed by Algeria’s Sofia Djama.

A flurry of quality premiere screenings rounds off the line-up, including Children Royals by Marc Dugain, the Venice-awarded Custody by Xavier Legrand, Gaspard at the Wedding by Antony Cordier, Promise at Dawn by Eric Barbier, The Guardians by Xavier Beauvois, Memoir of Pain by Emmanuel Finkiel, Razzia by Nabil Ayouch, M by Sara Forestier, Sparring by Samuel Jouy, Catch the Wind by Gaël Morel, Reinventing Marvin by Anne Fontaine, Simon et Théodore by Mikael Buch, La mélodie by Rachid Hami, Vent du Nord by Walid Mattar, Momo by Sébastien Thiéry and Vincent Lobelle, and Je vais mieux by Jean-Pierre Améris.

This year, the Arras Film Festival will invite filmmaker Noémie Lvovsky and critic Jean Douchet along as guests of honour, and will offer programmes entitled "Russian Revolution: Myths and Realities", "Napoleon and the Champagne of Russia" and "Whodunit: Who Committed the Crime?", as well as live film concerts and a children’s festival, among other events.

