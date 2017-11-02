114 features to be showcased at Arras
by Fabien Lemercier
- The 18th edition of the festival, which unspools from 3-12 November, boasts a rich programme, with European films leading the pack
More than 40,000 viewers and 500 industry professionals are expected to attend the 18th edition of the Arras Film Festival, which will get under way tomorrow with the opening film, Jalouse [+see also:
film profile] by David and Stéphane Foenkinos, and which will offer a very impressive programme of 114 feature films over a period of ten days.
Besides the nine European movies (see the news) – as yet unreleased in France – in the running for the Golden Atlas 2018 (which will be handed out by a jury chaired by French filmmaker Christian Carion), the sheer diversity of Continental cinema will be thrust into the spotlight, with 12 titles on the line-up of the "European Discoveries" section. It will host the screenings of Indivisible [+see also:
film profile] by Italy’s Edoardo De Angelis, Heartstone [+see also:
film profile] by Iceland’s Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson, Drôle de père by Belgium’s Amélie Van Elmbt, The King’s Choice [+see also:
film profile] by Norway’s Erik Poppe, My Name Is Emily by late Irish director Simon Fitzmaurice, If You Saw His Heart [+see also:
film profile] by France’s Joan Chemla and Soleil battant by her fellow countrywomen Clara and Laura Laperrousaz, plus five majority German productions: 1917 – The Real October [+see also:
film profile] by Katrin Rothe, Marie Curie, The Courage of Knowledge [+see also:
film profile] by French director Marie Noelle, Marija [+see also:
film profile] by Switzerland’s Michael Koch, The Final Journey by Nick Baker-Monteys and Western [+see also:
film profile] by Valeska Grisebach.
Featuring on the menu in "Visions of the East" are the Cannes competitor Jupiter’s Moon [+see also:
film profile] by Hungary’s Kornel Mundruczo, Dede [+see also:
film profile] by Georgia’s Mariam Khatchvani and Pomegranate Orchard by Azerbaijan’s Ilgar Najaf. Interestingly, the selection of preview screenings includes A Beautiful Day [+see also:
film profile] by Scotland’s Lynne Ramsay, which snagged two awards at Cannes, Thelma [+see also:
film profile] by Norway’s Joachim Trier, Borg/McEnroe [+see also:
film profile] by Denmark’s Janus Metz and Above the Law [+see also:
film profile] by Belgium’s François Troukens and Jean-François Hensgens. Lastly, the "Cinemas of the World" programme will present a slew of European co-productions, such as I Am Not a Witch [+see also:
film profile] by Zambia’s Rungano Nyoni, Centaur [+see also:
film profile] by Kyrgyzstan’s Aktan Arym Kubat, Los Perros [+see also:
film profile] by Chile’s Marcela Said, Wajib [+see also:
film profile] by Palestine’s Annemarie Jacir and Blessed [+see also:
film profile] by Algeria’s Sofia Djama.
A flurry of quality premiere screenings rounds off the line-up, including Children Royals by Marc Dugain, the Venice-awarded Custody [+see also:
film profile] by Xavier Legrand, Gaspard at the Wedding by Antony Cordier, Promise at Dawn by Eric Barbier, The Guardians [+see also:
film profile] by Xavier Beauvois, Memoir of Pain [+see also:
film profile] by Emmanuel Finkiel, Razzia [+see also:
film profile] by Nabil Ayouch, M [+see also:
film profile] by Sara Forestier, Sparring [+see also:
film profile] by Samuel Jouy, Catch the Wind [+see also:
film profile] by Gaël Morel, Reinventing Marvin [+see also:
film profile] by Anne Fontaine, Simon et Théodore by Mikael Buch, La mélodie [+see also:
film profile] by Rachid Hami, Vent du Nord [+see also:
film profile] by Walid Mattar, Momo by Sébastien Thiéry and Vincent Lobelle, and Je vais mieux by Jean-Pierre Améris.
This year, the Arras Film Festival will invite filmmaker Noémie Lvovsky and critic Jean Douchet along as guests of honour, and will offer programmes entitled "Russian Revolution: Myths and Realities", "Napoleon and the Champagne of Russia" and "Whodunit: Who Committed the Crime?", as well as live film concerts and a children’s festival, among other events.
(Translated from French)