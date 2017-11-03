Lady Macbeth heads up the BIFA nominations with 15 nods

by Kaleem Aftab

03/11/2017 - There are 13 nominations apiece for I Am Not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin

Lady Macbeth, the debut film by William Oldroyd, has received a leading 15 nominations, including Best British Independent Film, for the British Independent Film Awards, which will be handed out on 10 December. There were 13 nominations apiece for fellow Best British Independent Film nominees I Am Not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, while the final two nominees in the category, Francis Lee’s God's Own Country and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, received 11 nominations each. These five films will also be duking it out for the Best Screenplay and Best Director gongs.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The British Independent Film board praised the raft of new names being nominated, stating, “It is especially encouraging to see so much exciting work from so many new filmmakers; this points to a very bright future for British cinema, and we’re proud to be at the heart of it, celebrating these exceptional films.”

All in all, there are 35 different British films nominated in the various categories for the 20th edition of the awards. The sole prize open to non-British films is the Best International Independent Film Award, the nominees being The Florida Project, Get Out, I Am Not Your Negro, Loveless and The Square. Vanessa Redgrave is being honoured with the Richard Harris Award in recognition of her outstanding work within the British film industry.

Here is the full list of the 2017 BIFA nominees:

Best British Independent Film

The Death of Stalin - Armando Iannucci

God’s Own Country - Francis Lee

I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni

Lady Macbeth - William Oldroyd

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh

Best International Independent Film

The Florida Project - Sean Baker (USA)

Get Out - Jordan Peele (USA)

I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck (France/USA/Belgium/Switzerland)

Loveless - Andrey Zvyaginstev (Russia/France/Germany/Belgium)

The Square - Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark/USA)

Best Director

Armando Iannucci - The Death of Stalin

France Less - God’s Own Country

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth

Best Screenplay

Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth

Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin - The Death of Stalin

Francis Lee - God’s Own Country

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

Best Actress

Emily Beecham - Daphne

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margaret Mulubwa - I Am Not a Witch

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Ruth Wilson - Dark River

Best Actor

Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Paddy Considine - Journeyman

Johnny Harris - Jawbone

Josh O’Connor - God’s Own Country

Alec Secareanu - God’s Own Country

Best Supporting Actress

Naomi Ackie - Lady Macbeth

Patricia Clarkson - The Party

Kelly Macdonald - Goodbye Christopher Robin

Andrea Riseborough - The Death of Stalin

Julie Walters - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Supporting Actor

Simon Russell Beale - The Death of Stalin

Steve Buscemi - The Death of Stalin

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ian Hart - God’s Own Country

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Most Promising Newcomer

Naomi Ackie - Lady Macbeth

Harry Gilby - Just Charlie

Cosmo Jarvis - Lady Macbeth

Harry Michell - Chubby Funny

Lily Newmark - Pin Cushion

The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director

Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion

Francis Lee - God’s Own Country

Thomas Napper - Jawbone

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth

Debut Screenwriter

Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth

Gaby Chiappe - Their Finest

Johnny Harris - Jawbone

Francis Lee - God’s Own Country

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

Breakthrough Producer

Gavin Humphries - Pin Cushion

Emily Morgan - I Am Not a Witch

Brendan Mullin, Katy Jackson - Bad Day for the Cut

Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly - Lady Macbeth

Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson - God’s Own Country

The Discovery Award

Even When I Fall - Sky Neal, Kate Mclarnon

Halfway - Ben Caird

In Another Life - Jason Wingard

Isolani - R Paul Wilson

My Pure Land - Sarmad Masud

Best Documentary

Almost Heaven - Carol Salter

Half Way - Daisy-May Hudson

Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen

Uncle Howard - Aaron Brookner

Williams - Morgan Matthews

Best British Short Film

1745 - Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay

Fish Story - Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

The Entertainer - Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

Work - Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

Wren Boys - Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best Cinematography

Ben Davis - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

David Gallego - I Am Not a Witch

Tat Radcliffe - Jawbone

Thomas Riedelsheimer - Leaning into the Wind

Ari Wegner - Lady Macbeth

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig - Lady Macbeth

Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf - God’s Own Country

Sarah Crowe - The Death of Stalin

Sarah Halley Finn - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Debbie Mcwilliams - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Costume Design

Dinah Collin - My Cousin Rachel

Suzie Harman - The Death of Stalin

Sandy Powell - How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Holly Rebecca - I Am Not a Witch

Holly Waddington - Lady Macbeth

Best Editing

Johnny Burke -Williams

David Charap - Jawbone

Jon Gregory - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Peter Lambert - The Death of Stalin

Joe Martin - Us and Them

Best Effects

Nick Allder, Ben White - The Ritual

Luke Dodd - Journeyman

Effects Team - The Death of Stalin

Dan Martin - Double Date

Chris Reynolds - Their Finest

Best Make-up & Hair Design

Julene Paton - I Am Not a Witch

Jan Sewell - Breathe

Nadia Stacey - Journeyman

Nicole Stafford - The Death of Stalin

Sian Wilson - Lady Macbeth

Best Music

Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fred Frith - Leaning into the Wind

Matt Kelly - I Am Not a Witch

Paul Weller - Jawbone

Christopher Willis - The Death of Stalin

Best Production Design

Jacqueline Abrahams - Lady Macbeth

Cristina Casali - The Death of Stalin

James Merifield - Final Portrait

Nathan Parker - I Am Not a Witch

Eve Stewart - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Sound

Anna Bertmark - God’s Own Country

Maiken Hansen - I Am Not a Witch

Andy Shelley, Steve Griffiths - Jawbone

Joakim Sundström - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sound Team - Breathe