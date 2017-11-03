Lady Macbeth heads up the BIFA nominations with 15 nods
by Kaleem Aftab
- There are 13 nominations apiece for I Am Not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin
Lady Macbeth, the debut film by William Oldroyd, has received a leading 15 nominations, including Best British Independent Film, for the British Independent Film Awards, which will be handed out on 10 December. There were 13 nominations apiece for fellow Best British Independent Film nominees I Am Not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, while the final two nominees in the category, Francis Lee’s God's Own Country and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, received 11 nominations each. These five films will also be duking it out for the Best Screenplay and Best Director gongs.
The British Independent Film board praised the raft of new names being nominated, stating, “It is especially encouraging to see so much exciting work from so many new filmmakers; this points to a very bright future for British cinema, and we’re proud to be at the heart of it, celebrating these exceptional films.”
All in all, there are 35 different British films nominated in the various categories for the 20th edition of the awards. The sole prize open to non-British films is the Best International Independent Film Award, the nominees being The Florida Project, Get Out, I Am Not Your Negro, Loveless and The Square. Vanessa Redgrave is being honoured with the Richard Harris Award in recognition of her outstanding work within the British film industry.
Here is the full list of the 2017 BIFA nominees:
Best British Independent Film
The Death of Stalin - Armando Iannucci
God’s Own Country - Francis Lee
I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni
Lady Macbeth - William Oldroyd
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
Best International Independent Film
The Florida Project - Sean Baker (USA)
Get Out - Jordan Peele (USA)
I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck (France/USA/Belgium/Switzerland)
Loveless - Andrey Zvyaginstev (Russia/France/Germany/Belgium)
The Square - Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark/USA)
Best Director
Armando Iannucci - The Death of Stalin
France Less - God’s Own Country
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch
William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth
Best Screenplay
Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth
Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin - The Death of Stalin
Francis Lee - God’s Own Country
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch
Best Actress
Emily Beecham - Daphne
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margaret Mulubwa - I Am Not a Witch
Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
Ruth Wilson - Dark River
Best Actor
Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Paddy Considine - Journeyman
Johnny Harris - Jawbone
Josh O’Connor - God’s Own Country
Alec Secareanu - God’s Own Country
Best Supporting Actress
Naomi Ackie - Lady Macbeth
Patricia Clarkson - The Party
Kelly Macdonald - Goodbye Christopher Robin
Andrea Riseborough - The Death of Stalin
Julie Walters - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Supporting Actor
Simon Russell Beale - The Death of Stalin
Steve Buscemi - The Death of Stalin
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ian Hart - God’s Own Country
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Most Promising Newcomer
Naomi Ackie - Lady Macbeth
Harry Gilby - Just Charlie
Cosmo Jarvis - Lady Macbeth
Harry Michell - Chubby Funny
Lily Newmark - Pin Cushion
The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director
Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion
Francis Lee - God’s Own Country
Thomas Napper - Jawbone
Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch
William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth
Debut Screenwriter
Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth
Gaby Chiappe - Their Finest
Johnny Harris - Jawbone
Francis Lee - God’s Own Country
Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch
Breakthrough Producer
Gavin Humphries - Pin Cushion
Emily Morgan - I Am Not a Witch
Brendan Mullin, Katy Jackson - Bad Day for the Cut
Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly - Lady Macbeth
Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson - God’s Own Country
The Discovery Award
Even When I Fall - Sky Neal, Kate Mclarnon
Halfway - Ben Caird
In Another Life - Jason Wingard
Isolani - R Paul Wilson
My Pure Land - Sarmad Masud
Best Documentary
Almost Heaven - Carol Salter
Half Way - Daisy-May Hudson
Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen
Uncle Howard - Aaron Brookner
Williams - Morgan Matthews
Best British Short Film
1745 - Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay
Fish Story - Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing
The Entertainer - Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
Work - Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
Wren Boys - Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
Best Cinematography
Ben Davis - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
David Gallego - I Am Not a Witch
Tat Radcliffe - Jawbone
Thomas Riedelsheimer - Leaning into the Wind
Ari Wegner - Lady Macbeth
Best Casting
Shaheen Baig - Lady Macbeth
Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf - God’s Own Country
Sarah Crowe - The Death of Stalin
Sarah Halley Finn - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Debbie Mcwilliams - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Costume Design
Dinah Collin - My Cousin Rachel
Suzie Harman - The Death of Stalin
Sandy Powell - How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Holly Rebecca - I Am Not a Witch
Holly Waddington - Lady Macbeth
Best Editing
Johnny Burke -Williams
David Charap - Jawbone
Jon Gregory - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Peter Lambert - The Death of Stalin
Joe Martin - Us and Them
Best Effects
Nick Allder, Ben White - The Ritual
Luke Dodd - Journeyman
Effects Team - The Death of Stalin
Dan Martin - Double Date
Chris Reynolds - Their Finest
Best Make-up & Hair Design
Julene Paton - I Am Not a Witch
Jan Sewell - Breathe
Nadia Stacey - Journeyman
Nicole Stafford - The Death of Stalin
Sian Wilson - Lady Macbeth
Best Music
Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Fred Frith - Leaning into the Wind
Matt Kelly - I Am Not a Witch
Paul Weller - Jawbone
Christopher Willis - The Death of Stalin
Best Production Design
Jacqueline Abrahams - Lady Macbeth
Cristina Casali - The Death of Stalin
James Merifield - Final Portrait
Nathan Parker - I Am Not a Witch
Eve Stewart - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Sound
Anna Bertmark - God’s Own Country
Maiken Hansen - I Am Not a Witch
Andy Shelley, Steve Griffiths - Jawbone
Joakim Sundström - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sound Team - Breathe