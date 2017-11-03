The Zagreb Film Festival announces the programme for its 15th edition

by Vladan Petkovic

03/11/2017 - The 15th Zagreb Film Festival will take place from 11-19 November, with its Feature Film Competition focusing on debut and sophomore films

The Zagreb Film Festival's 15th edition, which will take place from 11-19 November, announced its full programme at a press conference in Zagreb on 2 November.

The festival's Feature Film Competition, for first and second films, in which the winner will receive the Golden Pram Award worth €5,000, includes 13 titles. One of these will officially open the festival – The Divine Order by Switzerland's Petra Volpe, also the country's Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award candidate. Other movies include Jonas Carpignano's A Ciambra , Xavier Legrand's Custody , Samuel Maoz's Foxtrot , Francis Lee's God's Own Country , Natalia Garagiola's Hunting Season , Alen Drljević's Men Don't Cry , Léonor Serraille's Montparnasse Bienvenüe , Milad Alami's The Charmer and Hlynur Palmason's Winter Brothers . For the full list, please click here.

The festival will close with the out-of-competition screening of the Bosnian film The Frog by Elmir Jukić, the first finished movie to come out of the Zagreb Film Festival's "My First Screenplay" screenwriting workshop.

Other competition programmes include International Short Films, with the award of €1,000 going to one of ten titles listed here; Checkers, for short films by young and aspiring Croatian filmmakers who have not yet made feature films, with the list of 11 titles available here; and PLUS, comprising five films suitable for young audiences and selected by a committee of 11 high-school students. These titles (list available here) will compete for a €500 award.

Finally, the traditional Together Again programme, dedicated to filmmakers who took part in the main competition at earlier editions of the festival, has been competitive since last year, and the winner is given the Golden Bicycle Award. The list of eight films can be found here.

Two of the side programmes will be dedicated to Sweden: My First Film and Bib for Kids. The Great 5 provides an insight into the five most important European film industries – France, Italy, Germany, the UK and Spain. One of Europe's fledgling national cinemas, Montenegro, will enjoy a focus, and a special historical programme will be dedicated to Cinema of Revolt.

ZFF's growing industry section will feature the newly established Industry Youth!, where 12 students from six film schools from the countries of the former Yugoslavia will develop their short fiction films and pitch the projects to an international panel of representatives of regional post-production studios, who will reward the best project with some of their services. The students will be mentored by Stéphane Guénin and James Watkins, who will also hold master classes open to the public, as will Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes and Spencer Hunt, an American strategist specialising in interactive entertainment.

The post-production studio representatives will also take part in a seminar entitled "We'll Fix That in Post", which is intended to demystify the actual capabilities of modern post facilities for filmmakers and producers.

Another session of My First Screenplay will take place, with six projects from Croatia, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia being mentored by Pjer Žalica and Srdjan Koljević.

Finally, two more educational programmes will focus on children: the Vlog Workshop and My First Video Game.