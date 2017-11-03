Marie Monge shooting Joueurs
by Fabien Lemercier
- Tahar Rahim and Stacy Martin topline the filmmaker’s feature debut, which is being produced by The Film and will be sold by Playtime
Since 25 October, Marie Monge has been shooting her feature debut, Joueurs (lit. “Players”). Having made a splash with Marseille by Night (a 40-minute movie nominated for the César Award for Best Short Film in 2014), the director has now assembled a cast including Tahar Rahim (César Award for Best Actor in 2010 for A Prophet [+see also:
film profile], nominated for the Lumière Award for Best Actor in 2014 for Grand Central [+see also:
film profile], also popular in The Past [+see also:
film profile], and gracing screens recently in The Price of Success [+see also:
film profile]), Stacy Martin (who rose to fame in Nymphomaniac I [+see also:
film profile], was popular in Taj Mahal [+see also:
film profile], and who has just been performing in Amanda), Bruno Wolkowitch (from the series Spin), Karim Leklou (Best Actor at the 2015 Turin Film Festival for Heatwave [+see also:
film profile], delivering some fine performances in The Stopover [+see also:
film profile] and If You Saw His Heart [+see also:
film profile]) and Marie Denarnaud (Eager Bodies, Jailbirds [+see also:
film profile], Plonger [+see also:
Written by Marie Monge and Julien Guetta in conjunction with Romain Compingt, the movie tells a story of love and addiction set in the world of Parisian gambling rings.
Produced by Michaël Gentile for The Film, with David Pierret serving as associate producer, Joueurs (which took part in the Angers Workshops) has been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, and boasts backing from the CNC’s advance on receipts and the Ile-de-France region. The shoot will take place until 20 December, with Paul Guilhaume (Ava [+see also:
film profile]) in charge of the cinematography. The French distribution will be handled by Bac Films and the sale by Playtime.
The Film currently has Premières vacances by Patrick Cassir (starring Camille Chamoux, Jonathan Cohen, Camille Cottin, Jérémie Elkaïm and Vincent Dedienne Chamoux) in post-production, and its filmography includes such titles as Some Like it Veiled [+see also:
film profile] by Sou Abadi, The Patience Stone [+see also:
film profile] by Atiq Rahimi and Espion(s) [+see also:
film profile] by Nicolas Saada, plus Julie Delpy’s Lolo [+see also:
film profile] and Skylab [+see also:
(Translated from French)