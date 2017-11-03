Marie Monge shooting Joueurs

by Fabien Lemercier

03/11/2017 - Tahar Rahim and Stacy Martin topline the filmmaker’s feature debut, which is being produced by The Film and will be sold by Playtime

Since 25 October, Marie Monge has been shooting her feature debut, Joueurs (lit. “Players”). Having made a splash with Marseille by Night (a 40-minute movie nominated for the César Award for Best Short Film in 2014), the director has now assembled a cast including Tahar Rahim (César Award for Best Actor in 2010 for A Prophet , nominated for the Lumière Award for Best Actor in 2014 for Grand Central , also popular in The Past , and gracing screens recently in The Price of Success ), Stacy Martin (who rose to fame in Nymphomaniac I and II , was popular in Taj Mahal and Redoubtable , and who has just been performing in Amanda), Bruno Wolkowitch (from the series Spin), Karim Leklou (Best Actor at the 2015 Turin Film Festival for Heatwave , delivering some fine performances in The Stopover , Toril and If You Saw His Heart ) and Marie Denarnaud (Eager Bodies, Jailbirds , Plonger ).

Written by Marie Monge and Julien Guetta in conjunction with Romain Compingt, the movie tells a story of love and addiction set in the world of Parisian gambling rings.

Produced by Michaël Gentile for The Film, with David Pierret serving as associate producer, Joueurs (which took part in the Angers Workshops) has been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, and boasts backing from the CNC’s advance on receipts and the Ile-de-France region. The shoot will take place until 20 December, with Paul Guilhaume (Ava ) in charge of the cinematography. The French distribution will be handled by Bac Films and the sale by Playtime.

The Film currently has Premières vacances by Patrick Cassir (starring Camille Chamoux, Jonathan Cohen, Camille Cottin, Jérémie Elkaïm and Vincent Dedienne Chamoux) in post-production, and its filmography includes such titles as Some Like it Veiled by Sou Abadi, The Patience Stone by Atiq Rahimi and Espion(s) by Nicolas Saada, plus Julie Delpy’s Lolo and Skylab .

(Translated from French)