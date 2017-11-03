The winner of the European Film Location Award to be announced on 7 November

by Michael Traman

03/11/2017 - The results of the Europe-wide contest will be unveiled next week at the European Parliament, as part of the celebrations for the tenth anniversary of EUFCN

EUFCN, the network of the most active European film commissions, in collaboration with Cineuropa, will announce the winner of the European Film Location Award on 7 November at the European Parliament, as part of the celebrations for the tenth anniversary of EUFCN.

More than 15,000 Cineuropa readers have voted for their preferred location from among the 11 selected by Cineuropa’s journalists, who took 35 candidates into consideration. Furthermore, Cineuropa has singled out one voter who will get the opportunity to visit the awarded film commission.

EUFCN, whose aim is to promote the European film industry and European culture, will celebrate its tenth anniversary in Brussels by organising a whole host of events in addition to this contest. The celebrations have received the official European Parliament Patronage and will enable political and institutional partners to understand more about the role played by film commissions and regional film funds.

As for the events, the special “10 years of Filming Europe” exhibition (7-9 November), held inside the European Parliament and sponsored by MEP Sergio Cofferati, looks set to be particularly original and innovative. Visitors will be transported directly into the production process of a movie and will come to understand how important the role of film commissions is when it comes to creating a new film.

On the second day, a conference will explain how film commissions work, placing a particular focus on film tourism and the economic impact of the creative industries.

Green filming and film tourism will be the main topics covered at the special training session for EUFCN members, which will close the event on Thursday 9 November.

The president of EUFCN, Truls Kontny, expressed his delight at how the association has reached previously unimaginable heights. He said: “Thanks to the active participation and involvement of each member, the EUFCN has been able to increase its presence in the most important international film festivals and trade shows, to boost its visibility before the European institutions and to create several networking events with audiovisual professionals and the industry. The board and I believe that the tenth-anniversary events represent a great milestone in order to demonstrate the development potential of our network.”