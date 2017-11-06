A Ciambra (2017)
You Were Never Really Here (2017)
Until The Birds Return (2017)
Zagros (2017)
The Benefit of the Doubt (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Benefit of the Doubt (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BERLIN 2018 Jury

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Tom Tykwer to chair the jury of the 68th Berlin Film Festival

by 

- The internationally renowned German director will preside over the jury tasked with handing out the Golden Bear

Tom Tykwer to chair the jury of the 68th Berlin Film Festival
Tom Tykwer (© Gerhard Kassner/Berlinale)

German director and screenwriter Tom Tykwer, who also composes the scores for all of his films and is a producer, has been chosen to chair the jury of the 68th edition of the Berlin Film Festival (15-25 February 2018).

Tykwer has probably been one of German cinema’s most recognisable names for international audiences ever since Run Lola Run (1998), which he followed up with The Princess and the Warrior (2000). He shot his first English-language film, Heaven [+see also:
trailer
film profile], written by Krzysztof Kieślowski and starring Cate Blanchett, in 2002. In 2006, he helmed an episode of Paris, je t’aime as well as the adaptation of the global bestseller Perfume by Patrick Süskind, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer [+see also:
trailer
film profile], after which he made The International [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2009), a segment of Germany 09, 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation [+see also:
trailer
film profile]Three [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2010), which earned him the German Film Award for Best Director, and, in 2012, Cloud Atlas [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile], which he co-directed with the Wachowskis. In 2016, he directed Tom Hanks in A Hologram for the King [+see also:
trailer
film profile]

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Recently, the Wuppertal-born director has also decided to try his hand at TV series with Babylon Berlin (in addition to Sense8, the Netflix series by the minds behind the Matrix trilogy, for which he wrote some of the music). He has also worked as a producer since 1994 via the outfit X Filme Creative Pool, which he co-founded with Stefan ArndtWolfgang Becker and Dani Levy

According to Dieter Kosslick, the director of the great Berlin-based gathering, “Tom Tykwer is one of the highest-profile German directors and has established himself on the international stage as a great filmmaker. His outstanding talent and innovative trademark have been on display in a variety of film genres. We have gained a superb jury president in Tom Tykwer.”

Tykwer has presented six of his works at Berlin: the short films Epilogue and True in 1992 and 2004, respectively, the omnibus film Deutschland 09 and the omnibus TV documentary Rosakinder (in 2013), in addition to Heaven and The International, which both opened the festival. “The Berlinale has always been my favourite and my home film festival, and has supported me since I began working as a filmmaker. We have a fantastic and broad history with each other. Now I can look forward to two focused and fun weeks of films with the jury,” he said upon his nomination as jury chair.

(Translated from French)

 
Bosphorus
Unwanted_Square_Cineuropa_01
Zagreb
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss