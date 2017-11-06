Tom Tykwer to chair the jury of the 68th Berlin Film Festival

by Bénédicte Prot

06/11/2017 - The internationally renowned German director will preside over the jury tasked with handing out the Golden Bear

German director and screenwriter Tom Tykwer, who also composes the scores for all of his films and is a producer, has been chosen to chair the jury of the 68th edition of the Berlin Film Festival (15-25 February 2018).

Tykwer has probably been one of German cinema’s most recognisable names for international audiences ever since Run Lola Run (1998), which he followed up with The Princess and the Warrior (2000). He shot his first English-language film, Heaven , written by Krzysztof Kieślowski and starring Cate Blanchett, in 2002. In 2006, he helmed an episode of Paris, je t’aime as well as the adaptation of the global bestseller Perfume by Patrick Süskind, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer , after which he made The International (2009), a segment of Germany 09, 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation , Three (2010), which earned him the German Film Award for Best Director, and, in 2012, Cloud Atlas , which he co-directed with the Wachowskis. In 2016, he directed Tom Hanks in A Hologram for the King .

Recently, the Wuppertal-born director has also decided to try his hand at TV series with Babylon Berlin (in addition to Sense8, the Netflix series by the minds behind the Matrix trilogy, for which he wrote some of the music). He has also worked as a producer since 1994 via the outfit X Filme Creative Pool, which he co-founded with Stefan Arndt, Wolfgang Becker and Dani Levy.

According to Dieter Kosslick, the director of the great Berlin-based gathering, “Tom Tykwer is one of the highest-profile German directors and has established himself on the international stage as a great filmmaker. His outstanding talent and innovative trademark have been on display in a variety of film genres. We have gained a superb jury president in Tom Tykwer.”

Tykwer has presented six of his works at Berlin: the short films Epilogue and True in 1992 and 2004, respectively, the omnibus film Deutschland 09 and the omnibus TV documentary Rosakinder (in 2013), in addition to Heaven and The International, which both opened the festival. “The Berlinale has always been my favourite and my home film festival, and has supported me since I began working as a filmmaker. We have a fantastic and broad history with each other. Now I can look forward to two focused and fun weeks of films with the jury,” he said upon his nomination as jury chair.

