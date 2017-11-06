A Ciambra (2017)
FUNDING Estonia

Estonia supports a new batch of documentary and co-production projects

- The Estonian Film Institute has handed out €250,000 in grants for documentary and minority co-production projects

Estonia supports a new batch of documentary and co-production projects
Director Jaan Tootsen (© One World Romania)

Six Estonian documentaries have been granted financial support for production, and nine additional docs have secured funding in the development phase. One project, an animated film, was greenlit as a minority co-production.

The largest grant destined for the documentaries, to the tune of €40,000, was given to a biopic about legendary Estonian photographer, writer and natural philosopher Fred Jüssi. Mindscapes of Fred Jüssi, directed by Jaan Tootsen, will be produced by Taska Film

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Two documentary projects followed, with €30,000 in support each. Kiur Aarma will direct a case study with the self-explanatory title Skype, about the world-altering IT solution that was brought to life in Estonia, which is being staged by Film Tower. A Colombian expat living in Estonia, Carlos Eduardo Lesmes Lopez, received financing for A Loss of Something Ever Felt – a highly personal account of a sister looking for her brother, who is a drug addict. It will be produced by Alasti Kino. 

Only one film received support in the minority co-production section. The animated film Man Wanted by Greek director Irida Zhonga will be produced by the largest Estonian animation studio, Nukufilm, on the Estonian side. The grant amounted to €23,000. 

 
