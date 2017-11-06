Rome’s audience crowns Borg/McEnroe

by Vittoria Scarpa

06/11/2017 - The film by Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen has taken home the BNL Audience Award at the 12th Rome Film Fest, while The Best of All Worlds and Blue My Mind were victorious in Alice nella Città

Borg/McEnroe has proven to be a firm favourite with audiences at the 12th Rome Film Fest (26 October-5 November 2017). The feature by Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen, which tells the story of the rivalry between the two tennis champions and the historic 1980 Wimbledon final, took home the BNL Audience Award, as voted for by viewers using myCicero, the official app of the Rome Film Fest, and via the site www.romacinemafest.org. Borg/McEnroe will be out in Italian cinemas from 9 November, courtesy of Lucky Red.

The other awards at the gathering were handed out within Alice nella Città, the independent parallel section dedicated to younger audiences. Best Film, as voted for by the children’s jury, was bestowed upon The Best of All Worlds by Austria’s Adrian Goiginger. Meanwhile, the jury tasked with giving out the Alice/Taodue Camera D’oro Award for Best Debut or Second Film opted to crown Blue My Mind by Swiss director Lisa Brühlmann. The Roma Lazio Film Commission Award in the Italian Panorama section was given to Metti una notte, the feature debut by Cosimo Messeri. My Life as a Zucchini by Claude Barras was the most-loved movie among the children from the Liceo Amaldi school, who picked it as their favourite film from among those that have previously won the LUX Prize.

And so another edition of the Rome Film Fest draws to a close – one that, despite the presence of well-respected US films, saw an all-European awards podium and can boast extremely satisfactory results: a 13% rise in takings, with a total of 39,243 tickets sold, and an increase of 22% in foreign-media coverage. For its part, Alice nella Città drew in over 40,000 visitors.

Here is the full list of award winners at the 12th Rome Film Fest:

BNL Audience Award

Borg/McEnroe - Janus Metz Pedersen (Sweden/Denmark/Finland/Czech Republic)

Alice nella Città section

Best Film

The Best of All Worlds - Adrian Goiginger (Austria/Germany)

Alice/Taodue Camera D’oro Award

Blue My Mind - Lisa Brühlmann (Switzerland)

Roma Lazio Film Commission Award for the Italian Panorama section

Metti una notte - Cosimo Messeri (Italy)

Best Film as voted for by the children of the Liceo Amaldi from among the winners of the LUX Prize

My Life as a Zucchini - Claude Barras (Switzerland/France)

