Rome’s audience crowns Borg/McEnroe
by Vittoria Scarpa
- The film by Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen has taken home the BNL Audience Award at the 12th Rome Film Fest, while The Best of All Worlds and Blue My Mind were victorious in Alice nella Città
film profile] has proven to be a firm favourite with audiences at the 12th Rome Film Fest (26 October-5 November 2017). The feature by Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen, which tells the story of the rivalry between the two tennis champions and the historic 1980 Wimbledon final, took home the BNL Audience Award, as voted for by viewers using myCicero, the official app of the Rome Film Fest, and via the site www.romacinemafest.org. Borg/McEnroe will be out in Italian cinemas from 9 November, courtesy of Lucky Red.
film profile] by Claude Barras was the most-loved movie among the children from the Liceo Amaldi school, who picked it as their favourite film from among those that have previously won the LUX Prize.
And so another edition of the Rome Film Fest draws to a close – one that, despite the presence of well-respected US films, saw an all-European awards podium and can boast extremely satisfactory results: a 13% rise in takings, with a total of 39,243 tickets sold, and an increase of 22% in foreign-media coverage. For its part, Alice nella Città drew in over 40,000 visitors.
Here is the full list of award winners at the 12th Rome Film Fest:
BNL Audience Award
film profile] - Janus Metz Pedersen (Sweden/Denmark/Finland/Czech Republic)
Alice nella Città section
Best Film
film profile] - Adrian Goiginger (Austria/Germany)
Alice/Taodue Camera D’oro Award
film profile] - Lisa Brühlmann (Switzerland)
Roma Lazio Film Commission Award for the Italian Panorama section
Metti una notte - Cosimo Messeri (Italy)
Best Film as voted for by the children of the Liceo Amaldi from among the winners of the LUX Prize
film profile] - Claude Barras (Switzerland/France)
(Translated from Italian)