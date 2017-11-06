Dark Lies the Island wraps and secures an international sales deal

by Davide Abbatescianni

06/11/2017 - The new Irish dark comedy helmed by Ian FitzGibbon has recently entered post-production

Based on Kevin Barry's successful short-story collection of the same name and directed by Ian FitzGibbon, Dark Lies the Island will soon be presented to potential world buyers by London-based sales agent Independent Film Company. The story is set in a small Irish village, Dromord, and takes place over the course of one week. The plot involves a longstanding family feud and a tangled web of eroticism brought about by the young protagonist, Sara.

Filmed on location in the counties of Roscommon and Wicklow, this innovative dark comedy is enriched by the presence of an exceptional cast, as it stars actors such as Pat Shortt (Twice Shy ), Peter Coonan (Love/Hate, Penance), Moe Dunford (The Lodgers , Vikings), Charlie Murphy (Philomena ), Tommy Tiernan (Derry Girls), Jana Mohieden and John Quinn (Michael Inside).

“Kevin gifted to us a dark and wickedly funny script, which our superb cast relished. The drama is centred on one particular family, the Mannions, and ripples with family strife and the psychology of fear,” said FitzGibbon about the script, penned by writer Kevin Berry. Dark Lies the Island is his fifth feature film, after he directed Spin the Bottle, A Film with Me in It, Perrier's Bounty , Death of a Superhero and a number of episodes of several TV series, such as People of Earth and Damned.

Produced by Michael Garland for Grand Pictures, Dark Lies the Island has received the support of prestigious institutional partners such as the Irish Film Board, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, the national TV channel, RTE, as well as film production companies Egg Studios (Ireland) and Quickfire (UK).

The sales agreement signed with Independent Film Company opens up new distribution opportunities worldwide and has been received positively by Andrew Orr, managing director of Independent. “This is superb pitch-black comedy writing combined with a hugely respected director and the best Irish ensemble cast in recent film history, and will be up there with the dark Irish comedies that audiences around the world have come to love,” said Orr.

Dark Lies the Island will be ready for theatrical release in 2018.