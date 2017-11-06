LEFFEST celebrates its 11th edition
by Vitor Pinto
- Film, theatre and visual arts mingle in the festival directed by Paulo Branco
Founded in Estoril, subsequently travelling between Lisbon and Estoril, and now swinging between the Portuguese capital and the legendary village of Sintra, LEFFEST celebrates its 11th edition between 17 and 26 November this year. The host cities may have changed over the years, but three distinctive hallmarks remain: its controversial artistic director, Paulo Branco; the particular way in which the event is organised, sitting at the crossroads between film, theatre and visual arts; and its ability to attract celebrities to the country.
This year's edition brings back some of the names that were present at previous editions: directors David Cronenberg (president of the jury), Mathieu Amalric and Abel Ferrara, and actors Willem Dafoe and Isabelle Huppert. The French star, who was nominated for an Academy Award earlier this year for her performance in Elle
, will have a retrospective of her prolific career dedicated to her. She will also attend the opening of "Isabelle Huppert: Woman of Many Faces" at MU.SA (Museu das Artes de Sintra) – an exhibition that gathers together images by Robert Doisneau, Nan Goldin and many other photographers.
In addition, Portuguese director João Mário Grilo will be the subject of a comprehensive retrospective that includes the previously unseen short Não Esquecerás (lit. “You Won’t Forget”).
Beyond stars and retrospectives, LEFFEST is also an opportunity to watch some of the most highly praised films that have premiered at the A-list festivals throughout the year. Some of these titles still haven't found a domestic distributor, while others see the festival as a promotional platform for their theatrical release: indeed, this is the case for the Portuguese film Damned Summer
. Pedro Cabeleira's feature debut was selected for the latest Locarno Film Festival, and it is now in LEFFEST's competition section.
Along with Dammed Summer, 12 other movies are competing for LEFFEST's top prize, most of them highly anticipated European co-productions, such as Jonas Carpignano's A Ciambra
, Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name
and Xavier Beauvois' The Guardians
. The rest of the selection comprises Cocote
by Nelson Carlo De Los Santos, The Day After by Hong Sang-soo, How to Talk to Girls at Parties
by John Cameron Mitchell, Devil's Freedom by Everardo González, A Man of Integrity by Mohammad Rasoulof, Lucky by John Carroll Lynch, Frost
by Sharunas Bartas, Closeness
by Kantemir Balagov and Western
by Valeska Grisebach.
Meanwhile, the non-competitive line-up is equally eye-catching: Mathieu Amalric's Barbara
, Abdellatif Kechiche's Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno
and Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or winner The Square
are the standout titles among the 17 must-see features. The other movies in this section are A Prayer Before Dawn
by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat by Sara Driver, The Captain
by Robert Schwentke, First Reformed by Paul Schrader, I Love You, Daddy by Louis CK, It Comes at Night by Trey Edward Shults, Claire's Camera
by Hong Sang-soo, Last Flag Flying by Richard Linklater, Molly's Game by Aaron Sorkin, Lover for a Day
by Philippe Garrel, C'est la vie
by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, Wonder Wheel by Woody Allen, On Body and Soul
by Ildiko Enyedi, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
by Martin McDonagh.