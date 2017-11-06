A Ciambra (2017)
PRODUCTION Belgium/France

The first clapperboard slams for Nos batailles, the second feature by Guillaume Senez

by 

- The Belgian filmmaker is directing Romain Duris, who stars as a man who finds he is a father (again) in his new feature film

The first clapperboard slams for Nos batailles, the second feature by Guillaume Senez
Director Guillaume Senez and actor Romain Duris

Today, Monday, sees the start of the shoot for the second feature by Guillaume SenezNos batailles (lit. “Our Battles”), in France. The movie is toplined by Romain Duris in the role of a man who finds he is a father (again).

Three years ago, the Belgian director brought out his feature debut, Keeper [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
interview: Guillaume Senez ­
interview: Kacey Mottet Klein
film profile] (which won the Magritte Award for Best Debut Film), the story of a teenage boy who reluctantly has to deal with his girlfriend’s unintended pregnancy, and who chooses to embrace his surprise fatherhood. Here, Senez once again tackles the question of fatherhood, through the story of a man who has delegated his parental duties to his partner for a long time, and who suddenly finds himself confronted with a role that he must learn to adopt.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

While 39-year-old foreman Olivier puts as much effort as he can into his work, Laura, his wife and the mother of their two children, vanishes from the family home. She leaves him alone to face up his responsibilities. A disconcerted Olivier will have to assume his new position as a father and bring up his children on his own – because Laura is not coming back.

Playing the lead role is French actor Romain Duris, and he is flanked by young Belgian actress Lucie Debay (who rose to fame in Melody [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bernard Bellefroid
film profile] by Bernard Bellefroid), who will play the missing mother, as well as two young Belgian actors who will be performing on the big screen for the first time: Basile Grunberger and Léna Girard Voss. Other cast members include Laetitia Dosch (who appeared in Keeper, and who is currently making a huge splash in Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile]) and Laure Calamy (who rose to prominence in the series Call My Agent!).

The shoot will take place from 6 Novmeber-19 December in the Lyon region. Nos batailles is being produced by Iota Production (Belgium), Les Films Pelléas (France) and Savage Film (Belgium), with backing from the CCA, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Rhône Alpes Cinema region, BETV, RTBFCiné+, Indefilms and Casa Kafka Pictures, in addition to Media Development. The film is being sold by Be For Films, and will be distributed by Cinéart in Belgium and by Haut et Court in France.

(Translated from French)

 
