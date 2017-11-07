The nominees for the Emile Awards unveiled

by Fabien Lemercier

07/11/2017 - The ceremony for the first edition of the trophies handed out by the European Animation Awards association will unspool in Lille on 8 December

The list of the titles nominated for the first-ever Emile Awards has been unveiled by Peter Lord (Aardman Animations), the president of the European Animation Awards association. Founded with the aim of rewarding "the excellence and diversity of European animation", the first 16 Emile Awards in history will be handed out on 8 December at a ceremony being organised in Lille. At the event, an honorary trophy, the Lotte Reiniger Award, will be bestowed upon British-Canadian animator and director Richard Williams, and a screening of The Breadwinner by Nora Twomey will bring the evening to a close.

Interestingly, the 18 nominations relating to feature films are split between eight titles. The Red Turtle by Dutch director Michael Dudok de Wit (three nominations in total), My Life as a Zucchini by Switzerland’s Claude Barras (three), and Big Bad Fox by French filmmakers Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert (one nomination) will duke it out for Best Film. Titles in the running for other awards include Ethel & Ernest by the UK’s Roger Mainwood (three nominations), Psiconautas by Spanish duo Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez (two nominations), and three other films helmed by French directors: Long Way North by Rémi Chayé (three nominations), The Girl Without Hands by Sébastien Laudenbach (two) and Louise by the Shore by Jean François Laguionie (one).

Here is the full list of nominees:

Feature Film category

Best Film

The Red Turtle – Michael Dudok de Wit (France/Belgium/Japan)

Big Bad Fox – Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert (France/Belgium)

My Life as a Zucchini – Claude Barras (France/Switzerland)

Best Screenplay

Ethel & Ernest - Roger Mainwood (UK/Luxembourg)

Louise by the Shore – Jean François Laguionie (France/Canada)

My Life as a Zucchini (France/Switzerland)

Best Storyboard

Psiconautas – Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez (Spain/France)

Long Way North – Rémi Chayé (France/Denmark)

The Red Turtle (France/Belgium/Japan)

Best Character Animation

Ethel & Ernest (UK/Luxembourg)

The Girl Without Hands – Sébastien Laudenbach (France)

The Red Turtle (France/Belgium/Japan)

Best Set and Character Design

Psiconautas (Spain/France)

Long Way North (France/Denmark)

Ethel & Ernest (UK/Luxembourg)

Best Soundtrack

My Life as a Zucchini (France/Switzerland)

Long Way North (France/Denmark)

The Girl Without Hands (France)

Television category

Best TV Programme

Revolting Rhymes (UK)

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (UK)

The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)

Best Screenplay

Mon chevalier et moi (France)

The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)

Flapacha, où es-tu ? (France)

Best Storyboard

Revolting Rhymes (UK)

The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)

Shaun the Sheep, series 5 (UK)

Best Character Animation

Revolting Rhymes (UK)

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (UK)

The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)

Best Set and Character Design

Hey Duggee, series 2 (UK)

Puffin Rock, series 2 (Ireland)

Ernest and Célestine (France/Belgium/Luxembourg)

Best Soundtrack

Mon chevalier et moi (France)

Lastman (France)

En sortant de l’école, series 3 - Guillaume Apollinaire (France)

Short Film category

Best Animated Short

Chulyen, histoire de corbeau (France)

Among the Black Waves (Russia)

The Burden (Sweden)

Best Set and Character Design

Peripheria (France)

Manivald (Estonia/Croatia/Canada)

Rêve d'enfant (France)

Student Film category

Best Film

Oh Mother! (Poland)

Merlot (Italy)

About a Mother (Russia)

Commissioned Film category

Best Film

The Story of an Idea (UK)

Otto 'Time' (Germany)

The Last Job on Earth (UK)

