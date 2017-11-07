A Ciambra (2017)
Focus: The Benefit of the Doubt (2017)
AWARDS Europe

The nominees for the Emile Awards unveiled

by 

- The ceremony for the first edition of the trophies handed out by the European Animation Awards association will unspool in Lille on 8 December

The nominees for the Emile Awards unveiled
The Red Turtle by Michael Dudok de Wit

The list of the titles nominated for the first-ever Emile Awards has been unveiled by Peter Lord (Aardman Animations), the president of the European Animation Awards association. Founded with the aim of rewarding "the excellence and diversity of European animation", the first 16 Emile Awards in history will be handed out on 8 December at a ceremony being organised in Lille. At the event, an honorary trophy, the Lotte Reiniger Award, will be bestowed upon British-Canadian animator and director Richard Williams, and a screening of The Breadwinner [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Nora Twomey will bring the evening to a close.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Interestingly, the 18 nominations relating to feature films are split between eight titles. The Red Turtle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Dutch director Michael Dudok de Wit (three nominations in total), My Life as a Zucchini [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile] by Switzerland’s Claude Barras (three), and Big Bad Fox [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by French filmmakers Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert (one nomination) will duke it out for Best Film. Titles in the running for other awards include Ethel & Ernest [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by the UK’s Roger Mainwood (three nominations), Psiconautas [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Spanish duo Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez (two nominations), and three other films helmed by French directors: Long Way North [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Rémi Chayé (three nominations), The Girl Without Hands [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Sébastien Laudenbach (two) and Louise by the Shore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Jean François Laguionie (one).

Here is the full list of nominees:

Feature Film category

Best Film 
The Red Turtle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Michael Dudok de Wit (France/Belgium/Japan)
Big Bad Fox [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert (France/Belgium)
My Life as a Zucchini [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile] – Claude Barras (France/Switzerland)

Best Screenplay 
Ethel & Ernest [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Roger Mainwood (UK/Luxembourg)
Louise by the Shore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Jean François Laguionie (France/Canada)
My Life as a Zucchini (France/Switzerland)

Best Storyboard
Psiconautas [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez (Spain/France)
Long Way North [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Rémi Chayé (France/Denmark)
The Red Turtle (France/Belgium/Japan)

Best Character Animation 
Ethel & Ernest (UK/Luxembourg)
The Girl Without Hands [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Sébastien Laudenbach (France)
The Red Turtle (France/Belgium/Japan)

Best Set and Character Design 
Psiconautas (Spain/France)
Long Way North (France/Denmark)
Ethel & Ernest (UK/Luxembourg)

Best Soundtrack 
My Life as a Zucchini (France/Switzerland)
Long Way North (France/Denmark)
The Girl Without Hands (France)

Television category

Best TV Programme
Revolting Rhymes (UK)
We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (UK)
The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)

Best Screenplay 
Mon chevalier et moi (France)
The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)
Flapacha, où es-tu ? (France)

Best Storyboard
Revolting Rhymes (UK)
The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)
Shaun the Sheep, series 5 (UK)

Best Character Animation
Revolting Rhymes (UK)
We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (UK)
The Amazing World of Gumball (UK)

Best Set and Character Design 
Hey Duggee, series 2 (UK)
Puffin Rock, series 2 (Ireland)
Ernest and Célestine [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Benjamin Renner, Vincent Pa…
film profile] (France/Belgium/Luxembourg)

Best Soundtrack 
Mon chevalier et moi (France)
Lastman (France)
En sortant de l’école, series 3 - Guillaume Apollinaire (France)

Short Film category

Best Animated Short 
Chulyen, histoire de corbeau (France)
Among the Black Waves (Russia)
The Burden (Sweden)

Best Set and Character Design 
Peripheria (France)
Manivald (Estonia/Croatia/Canada)
Rêve d'enfant (France)

Student Film category

Best Film
Oh Mother! (Poland)
Merlot (Italy)
About a Mother (Russia)

Commissioned Film category

Best Film 
The Story of an Idea (UK)
Otto 'Time' (Germany)
The Last Job on Earth (UK)

(Translated from French)

 
