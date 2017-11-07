The best of European cinema at Les Arcs

by Fabien Lemercier

07/11/2017 - The programme has been revealed for the rich 9th edition of the Les Arcs European Film Festival, which is due to take place from 16-23 December 2017

Having become an unmissable event over the years for professionals of the European filmmaking industry, the Les Arcs European Film Festival has unveiled a very impressive programme for its 9th edition (16-23 December 2017).

The winner of the 2017 Flèche de Cristal will be selected from 10 feature films (including eight French premieres) in the running by a jury chaired by Céline Sciamma (replacing Andrea Arnold, who is busy with a shoot in the United States), and supported by the actresses Clotilde Courau and Natacha Regnier, Hungarian filmmaker Lázló Nemes and the Russian composer Evgueni Galperine. The competition itself promises to be a perfect balance as its artistic director, Frédéric Boyer, has selected five titles by women: Nico, 1988 by the Italian Susanna Nicchiarelli (winner of the Horizons section at Venice), Light by the Austrian Barbara Albert (in competition at Toronto and San Sebastian), What Will People Say by Norwegian Iram Haq (also discovered in competition at Toronto), the Dutch-Polish production Beyond Words by Urszula Antoniak (in competition at San Sebastian) and Scary Mother by Georgian Ana Urushadze (winner of best debut feature at Locarno). They will be competing with Venetian competitor Lean on Pete by the British Andrew Haig, The Captain by German Robert Schwentke (special jury prize for photography at San Sebastian), Disappearance by Dutch Boodewijn Koole (which premiered at Toronto), The Charmer by Danish Milad Alami (which opened the New Directors section at San Sebastian) and Arrhythmia by Russian Boris Khlebnikov (awarded best actor at Karlovy Vary).

The "Playtime" program features three Italian films (Ugly Nasty People by the Italian Cosimo Gomez, Call Me by your Name by Luca Guadagnino, and Emma by Silvio Soldini), three French films (Memoir of Pain by Emmanuel Finkiel, La fête est finie (lit. The Party’s Over) by Marie Garel Weiss and La surface de réparation (lit. The Surface of Reparation) by Christophe Régin), along with three British films (The Death of Stalin by Armando Iannucci, Darkest Hour by Joe Wright and The Escape by Dominic Savage).

The "Heights" section will allow the audience to appreciate films such as Good Favour by the Irish Rebecca Daly, Life Guidance by the Austrian Ruth Mader, After the War by the Italian Annarita Zambrano, Pororoca by Romanian Constantin Popescu, Cargo by Belgian Gilles Coulier, Dog by French Samuel Benchetrit and The Starry Sky Above Me by his compatriot Ilan Klipper.

The year's festival Focus will be dedicated to Germany, with ten recent titles topping the bill (including the recent Freedom by Jan Speckenbach, Lomo: The Language of Many Others by Julia Langhof and Axolotl Overkill by Helene Hegemann).

The documentary section is also of note, which will include the debut French feature Faithfull by Sandrine Bonnaire, Bobbi Jene by the Danish Elvira Lind, So Help Me God by the Belgian duo Jean Libon and Yves Hinant, and French Waves by Julian Stark.

Also on the menu is the “Snow Fright” section (with Revenge by the French Coralie Fargeat, Euthanizer by Finnish Teemu Nikki and Four Hands by German Oliver Kienle), along with the screening of the three finalists in the running for the European Parliament LUX Prize (BPM (Beats Per Minute) by the French Robin Campillo, Sámi Blood by the Swedish Amanda Kernell and Western by German Valeska Grisebach), special sessions, a school program and a short film competition (to be decided by a jury chaired by Rémi Bezançon).

In addition, the Norwegian director Iram Haq will receive thefourth Les Arcs Award - Sisley Femme de Cinéma and the festival will be welcoming a "Women of Cinema" Lab with a masterclass by Noémie Lvovsky.

Last but not least on the agenda are the professional events (to be covered in more depth soon) with the Industry Village, set to bring together nearly 500 professionals with 20 projects in the Co-production Village (from December 16 to 19), 14 films in the Work In Progress (December 17), Schools Village and Music Village Pro sections, the Distributors Operators Summit (running from December 19 to 23 with 13 screenings, workshops and an initiative laboratory), and the Franco-German Film Meetings (directed by Unifrance and German Films, in partnership with the CNC and the FFA, which will take place from 18 to 20 December).

(Translated from French)