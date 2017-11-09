A female focus for the 17th edition of the Brussels Mediterranean Film Festival

by Aurore Engelen

09/11/2017 - The 17th “Med Film Festival” will unspool from 1-8 December, screening almost 70 movies spanning all genres and showcasing the sheer diversity of films from the southern countries

The 17th edition of the Brussels Mediterranean Film Festival will take place from 1-8 December, boasting almost 70 films spanning all genres and shining a spotlight on the sheer diversity of films from the southern countries. It will also place the emphasis on females, painting a mixed and colourful portrait of Mediterranean women, and positioning female filmmakers centre stage. The aim is to “pay tribute to the women of today through movies in which they resist, create, overcome, demonstrate and dismantle stereotypes, and disrupt and alter our way of looking at things”. The 100% female jury will be chaired by Egyptian director-producer Marianne Khoury, and will include Belgian actresses Stéphanie Crayencour and Anne Paulicevich.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

In the official competition, we find A Ciambra by Jonas Carpignano (Italy/France), which was unveiled in the Directors’ Fortnight; I Still Hide to Smoke by Algerian author and actress Rayhana, starring such names as Hiam Abbas, a co-production between Algeria, Greece and France; Hunting Flies by Izer Aliu (Norway/Albania); Beauty and the Dogs by Kaouther Ben Hania, presented in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, a co-production between Tunisia, France, Sweden and Norway; and the new film by Tony Gatlif, Djam (France/Greece/Turkey). Besides these titles, audiences will be able to enjoy the new movie by young Moroccan director Hicham Lasri, Headbang Lullaby , revealed at the Berlinale and co-produced with France; Secret Ingredient by Gjorce Stavreski (Macedonia/Greece); More by Onur Saylak (Turkey/Greece); and lastly, the new film by director Annemarie Jacir, Wajib (Palestine).

The rich cinematic panorama will offer 14 brand-new films, including the feature debut by Belgian filmmaker Guérin van de Vorst, The Faithful Son . Meanwhile, the Medoc section will unspool 15 documentaries hailing from all around the Mediterranean.

(Translated from French)