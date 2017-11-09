European cinema gets ready to rush the Cairo International Film Festival
by Michael Traman
- Egypt will soon be in the sights of moviegoers and professionals, as the country’s capital hosts the 39th edition of its film festival, where many European movies will be angling for awards
European cinema will play a leading role in the 39th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival, which will be held from 21-30 November. This edition will screen 175 films hailing from 53 different countries. Ten films from Australia, the guest of honour, will also get an airing. Egyptian star Yousra is this year’s honorary president of the gathering.
Across the festival's various sections we find seven of Europe's prestigious submissions for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film: In the Fade
by Fatih Akin (Germany/France), The Fixer
by Adrian Sitaru (Romania/France), Amerika Square
by Yannis Sakaridis (Greece/UK/Germany), Men Don't Cry
by Alen Drljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Croatia/Slovenia/Germany), Quit Staring at My Plate
by Hana Jusic (Croatia/Denmark), Requiem for Mrs. J.
by Bojan Vuletic (Serbia/Macedonia/Bulgaria/France/Russia) and Unwanted
by Edon Rizvanolli (Kosovo/the Netherlands).
Meanwhile, six European films will be duking it out for the top prize in the Official International Competition: Fortunata
by Sergio Castellitto (Italy), A Season in France
by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (France/Chad), Insyriated
by Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon), Out
by György Kristóf (Slovakia/Czech Republic/Hungary/France/Latvia), Nina
by Juraj Lehotský (Slovakia/Czech Republic) and The Intruder
by Leonardo di Constanzo (Italy/Switzerland/France).
Standing out among the European titles that will be screened out of competition are Return to Montauk
by Volker Schlöndorff (Germany/France/UK/Ireland), Sea Sorrow
by Vanessa Redgrave (UK) and Birds Are Singing in Kigali
(Poland) by Joanna Kos-Krauze and her late husband, Krzysztof Krauze, who passed away before its completion.
Three programmes will run in parallel alongside the official competition: Cinema of Tomorrow (an international competition for shorts), AFAC (a competition for Arab films) and the Critics' Week. There will also be three seminars: “International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” (25 November), “Egyptian Film Crisis” (26 November), and “Netflix and the Future of Film Distribution” (27 November).
Finally, a plethora of directors and actors will be in attendance to enhance the festival experience by introducing their films to the Egyptian audience.