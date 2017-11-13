Ravens snags Thessaloniki’s Golden Alexander

by Vassilis Economou

13/11/2017 - Jens Assur’s feature has come out on top, while Vahid Jalilvand and Hlynur Pálmason left with two of the main awards from the 58th Thessaloniki International Film Festival

Swedish director Jens Assur’s debut feature, Ravens , has won the “Theo Angelopoulos” Golden Alexander for Best Feature Film at the 58th Thessaloniki International Film Festival, which ran from 2-12 November. The prizes were given out yesterday at the closing-night ceremony, held in the Olympion Theatre.

The international jury, comprising Palestinian director-screenwriter-producer Annemarie Jacir, actor-screenwriter-director Payman Maadi, the artistic director of the Karlovy Vary IFF, Karel Och, French sound designer Bruno Tarrière and Greek actress Maria Nafpliotou, handed the €8,000 prize to the Swedish drama, which explores the eternal conflict between generations, and between tradition and modernity. The movie also picked up the Best Actor Award for the excellent performance by Reine Brynolfsson.

The Venice Orizzonti-awarded Iranian drama No Date, No Signature by Vahid Jalilvand received the Special Jury Award – Silver Alexander and the Best International Film Award from the FIPRESCI jury, headed up by Ola Salwa, who was flanked by Thomas Abeltshauser and Theodor Giachoustidis.

The already well-travelled and award-festooned quirky Danish-Icelandic drama Winter Brothers left Thessaloniki with the Special Jury Award for Best Director - Bronze Alexander for Hlynur Pálmason, a Special Mention for the Sound and the FIPRESCI Special Mention. Belgium’s Gilles Coulier and Tom Dupont received the Best Screenplay Award for the family drama Cargo .

The Best Actress Award was bestowed upon Darya Zhovner for her performance in Kantemir Balagov’s drama Closeness , which also received the Human Values Award from the Hellenic Parliament TV channel. American actor Harry Dean Stanton posthumously received a Special Mention “for his last smile” in John Carroll Lynch’s Lucky, which was also voted Best Film in the Audience Awards.

In the Greek Film Festival 2017 section, the indie comedy Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head by debutant director Vassilis Christofilakis scooped the FIPRESCI Award, the Greek Film Centre Award (worth €5,000) and ERT’s second “New Cinema” Award (worth €2,000). Meanwhile, ERT’s first “New Cinema” Award (worth €3,000) went to Thorn by Gabriel Tzafka and the Greek Film Critics’ Association Award to Rosemarie by Adonis Florides.

In the Virtual Reality Films Competition section, which was organised for the first time, the jury, comprising Edinburgh Film Festival project manager Emma Boa, director of the Nitra Gallery Aliki Tsirliagou and editor-in-chief of the website Lifo.gr Aris Dimokidis, awarded Bloodless by Gina Kim from South Korea with the Film Centre Serbia Best Film Award, worth €3,000. The British-French co-production Notes on Blindness by James Spinney and Peter Middleton received the jury’s Special Mention.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 58th Thessaloniki International Film Festival:

Best Feature Film Award - Golden Alexander “Theo Angelopoulos”

Ravens - Jens Assur (Sweden)

Special Jury Award - Silver Alexander

No Date, No Signature - Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

Special Jury Award for Best Director - Bronze Alexander

Hlynur Pálmason - Winter Brothers (Denmark/Iceland)

Best Actor Award

Reine Brynolfsson - Ravens

Best Actress Award

Darya Zhovner - Closeness (Russia)

Best Screenplay Award

Gilles Coulier, Tom Dupont - Cargo (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Special Mention for an Actor

Harry Dean Stanton (posthumously) - Lucky (USA)

Special Mention for Sound

Winter Brothers - Hlynur Pálmason

Virtual Reality Films Competition

Best Film

Bloodless - Gina Kim (South Korea)

Special Mention

Notes on Blindness - James Spinney, Peter Middleton (France/UK)

FIPRESCI awards

Best Film in the International Competition

No Date, No Signature - Vahid Jalilvand

Special Mention

Winter Brothers - Hlynur Pálmason

Best Film in the Greek Film Festival

Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head - Vassilis Christofilakis (Greece)

Greek Film Critics Association Award

Rosemarie - Adonis Florides (Cyprus)

Human Values Award

Closeness - Kantemir Balagov

ERT SA (Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation) awards

First “New Cinema” Award

Thorn - Gabriel Tzafka (Denmark/Greece)

Second “New Cinema” Award

Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head - Vassilis Christofilakis

Greek Film Centre Award

Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head - Vassilis Christofilakis

Youth Jury Awards

Best Feature Film Award

Polyxeni - Dora Masklavanou (Greece)

Special Youth Jury Award

Do It Yourself - Dimitris Tsilifonis (Greece)

Fischer Audience Awards

International Competition Award

Lucky - John Carroll Lynch

Greek Film Festival – Michael Cacoyannis Award

Timeless Stories - Vasilis Raisis (Greece)

Balkan Survey Award

Secret Ingredient - Gjorce Stavreski (FYROM/Greece)

Open Horizons Award

Insyriated - Philippe van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)