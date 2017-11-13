The Motive (2017)
SEVILLE 2017 Awards

The Nothing Factory pockets the Golden Giraldillo

by 

- The top prize at the 14th European Film Festival held in the Andalusian capital has gone to nearby Portugal, which produced this highly acclaimed political film

The Nothing Factory pockets the Golden Giraldillo
The winners of the 14th Seville European Film Festival, with Pedro Pinho and his Golden Giraldillo in the centre (© Óscar Romero/SEFF)

On Saturday 11 November, the Official Section of the 14th Seville European Film Festival handed its top prize, the Golden Giraldillo, to the Portuguese film The Nothing Factory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pedro Pinho
film profile]. The 177-minute-long movie directed by Pedro Pinho (Lisbon, 1977) is “a revolutionary example of political cinema that lays bare the traps of capitalism, and formulates both word and song together with the workers”, according to the text that Javier H Estrada, head of programming, wrote in the gathering’s catalogue.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Meanwhile, the Grand Jury Award was bestowed upon the German-Bulgarian-Austrian co-production Western [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Dornbach
interview: Valeska Grisebach
interview: Valeska Grisebach
film profile] by Valeska Grisebach, and another co-production (between Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal) directed by a woman, Zama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lucrecia Martel
film profile] by Lucrecia Martel, earned itself a Special Mention. French actor Mathieu Amalric, who was in Seville to present his latest movie, Barbara [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], was crowned Best Director at the gathering, while his fellow countryman Thierry de Peretti picked up the Best Screenplay Award for penning A Violent Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile].

In the acting categories, victory was claimed by young Italian thesp Selene Caramazza – who snagged Best Actress for Pure Hearts [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto De Paolis
film profile] – and the extremely junior Pio Amato, who scooped Best Actor for his turn in A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] (Italy/France/Germany/Sweden/Brazil/USA). The Best Cinematography Award went to Maria Von Hausswolff, for her work on Winter Brothers [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hlynur Pálmason
film profile] (Denmark/Iceland).

In the other sections, we should point out a further award won by Niñato [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], the feature debut by Spaniard Adrián Orr, which triumphed in New Waves. The Special Award in this sidebar was split between the French movie The Wild Boys [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Bertrand Mandico
film profile] by Bertrand Mandico and the British title Pin Cushion [+see also:
film review
film profile], directed by Deborah Haywood. Its Non-Fiction sub-group saw the triumph of the Turkish film Distant Constellation by Shevaun Mizrahi, and a regular at the Seville-based gathering, Madrilenian Pablo Llorca, came out on top in Resistances thanks to his latest film, Tenderness and the Third Person.

Here is the full list of winners:

Official Section

Golden Giraldillo for Best Film 
The Nothing Factory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pedro Pinho
film profile] - Pedro Pinho (Portugal)

Grand Jury Award 
Western [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Dornbach
interview: Valeska Grisebach
interview: Valeska Grisebach
film profile] - Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)

Special Mention of the Jury 
Zama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lucrecia Martel
film profile] - Lucrecia Martel (Spain/Argentina/Brazil/France/Mexico/Netherlands/Portugal/Lebanon/USA)

Best Director Award 
Barbara [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Mathieu Amalric (France)

Best Screenplay Award
A Violent Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Thierry de Peretti (France)

Best Actress Award
Selene Caramazza – Pure Hearts [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto De Paolis
film profile] (Italy)

Best Actor Award
Pio Amato - A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] (Italy/France/Germany/Sweden/Brazil/USA)

Best Cinematography Award
Maria Von Hausswolff - Winter Brothers [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hlynur Pálmason
film profile] (Denmark/Iceland)

New Waves section

Best Film Award
Niñato [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Adrián Orr (Spain)

New Waves Special Award (ex aequo)
The Wild Boys [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Bertrand Mandico
film profile] - Bertrand Mandico (France)
Pin Cushion [+see also:
film review
film profile] - Deborah Haywood (UK)

New Waves Non-Fiction Award 
Distant Constellation - Shevaun Mizhari (USA/Netherlands/Turkey)

Resistances section

Best Film Award
Tenderness and the Third Person - Pablo Llorca (Spain)

Other awards

DELUXE Prize
The Sea Stares at Us From Afar [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Manuel Muñoz Rivas
film profile] - Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain/Netherlands)

Grand Audience Award 
Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Philippe Van Leeuw
film profile] - Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)

Eurimages Award for the Best European Co-production 
The Intruder [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Leonardo di Costanzo (Italy/Switzerland/France)

ASECAN Award for Best Film in the Official Section 
Anchor and Hope [+see also:
film review
interview: Carlos Marques-Marcet
film profile] - Carlos Marqués-Marcet (Spain/UK)

CICAE Award for Best Debut Feature 
God’s Own Country [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Francis Lee
film profile] - Francis Lee (UK)

4th Ocaña Award for Freedom 
Mr Gay Syria [+see also:
film review
film profile] - Ayse Toprak (Turkey/France/Germany)

(Translated from Spanish)

 
Bosphorus
EPI eTraining
Sevilla
 

