The Nothing Factory pockets the Golden Giraldillo

by Alfonso Rivera

13/11/2017 - The top prize at the 14th European Film Festival held in the Andalusian capital has gone to nearby Portugal, which produced this highly acclaimed political film

On Saturday 11 November, the Official Section of the 14th Seville European Film Festival handed its top prize, the Golden Giraldillo, to the Portuguese film The Nothing Factory . The 177-minute-long movie directed by Pedro Pinho (Lisbon, 1977) is “a revolutionary example of political cinema that lays bare the traps of capitalism, and formulates both word and song together with the workers”, according to the text that Javier H Estrada, head of programming, wrote in the gathering’s catalogue.

Meanwhile, the Grand Jury Award was bestowed upon the German-Bulgarian-Austrian co-production Western by Valeska Grisebach, and another co-production (between Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal) directed by a woman, Zama by Lucrecia Martel, earned itself a Special Mention. French actor Mathieu Amalric, who was in Seville to present his latest movie, Barbara , was crowned Best Director at the gathering, while his fellow countryman Thierry de Peretti picked up the Best Screenplay Award for penning A Violent Life .

In the acting categories, victory was claimed by young Italian thesp Selene Caramazza – who snagged Best Actress for Pure Hearts – and the extremely junior Pio Amato, who scooped Best Actor for his turn in A Ciambra (Italy/France/Germany/Sweden/Brazil/USA). The Best Cinematography Award went to Maria Von Hausswolff, for her work on Winter Brothers (Denmark/Iceland).

In the other sections, we should point out a further award won by Niñato , the feature debut by Spaniard Adrián Orr, which triumphed in New Waves. The Special Award in this sidebar was split between the French movie The Wild Boys by Bertrand Mandico and the British title Pin Cushion , directed by Deborah Haywood. Its Non-Fiction sub-group saw the triumph of the Turkish film Distant Constellation by Shevaun Mizrahi, and a regular at the Seville-based gathering, Madrilenian Pablo Llorca, came out on top in Resistances thanks to his latest film, Tenderness and the Third Person.

Here is the full list of winners:

Official Section

Golden Giraldillo for Best Film

The Nothing Factory - Pedro Pinho (Portugal)

Grand Jury Award

Western - Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)

Special Mention of the Jury

Zama - Lucrecia Martel (Spain/Argentina/Brazil/France/Mexico/Netherlands/Portugal/Lebanon/USA)

Best Director Award

Barbara - Mathieu Amalric (France)

Best Screenplay Award

A Violent Life - Thierry de Peretti (France)

Best Actress Award

Selene Caramazza – Pure Hearts (Italy)

Best Actor Award

Pio Amato - A Ciambra (Italy/France/Germany/Sweden/Brazil/USA)

Best Cinematography Award

Maria Von Hausswolff - Winter Brothers (Denmark/Iceland)

New Waves section

Best Film Award

Niñato - Adrián Orr (Spain)

New Waves Special Award (ex aequo)

The Wild Boys - Bertrand Mandico (France)

Pin Cushion - Deborah Haywood (UK)

New Waves Non-Fiction Award

Distant Constellation - Shevaun Mizhari (USA/Netherlands/Turkey)

Resistances section

Best Film Award

Tenderness and the Third Person - Pablo Llorca (Spain)

Other awards

DELUXE Prize

The Sea Stares at Us From Afar - Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain/Netherlands)

Grand Audience Award

Insyriated - Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)

Eurimages Award for the Best European Co-production

The Intruder - Leonardo di Costanzo (Italy/Switzerland/France)

ASECAN Award for Best Film in the Official Section

Anchor and Hope - Carlos Marqués-Marcet (Spain/UK)

CICAE Award for Best Debut Feature

God’s Own Country - Francis Lee (UK)

4th Ocaña Award for Freedom

Mr Gay Syria - Ayse Toprak (Turkey/France/Germany)

(Translated from Spanish)