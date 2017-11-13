The Nothing Factory pockets the Golden Giraldillo
by Alfonso Rivera
- The top prize at the 14th European Film Festival held in the Andalusian capital has gone to nearby Portugal, which produced this highly acclaimed political film
On Saturday 11 November, the Official Section of the 14th Seville European Film Festival handed its top prize, the Golden Giraldillo, to the Portuguese film The Nothing Factory [+see also:
film profile]. The 177-minute-long movie directed by Pedro Pinho (Lisbon, 1977) is “a revolutionary example of political cinema that lays bare the traps of capitalism, and formulates both word and song together with the workers”, according to the text that Javier H Estrada, head of programming, wrote in the gathering’s catalogue.
Meanwhile, the Grand Jury Award was bestowed upon the German-Bulgarian-Austrian co-production Western [+see also:
film profile] by Valeska Grisebach, and another co-production (between Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal) directed by a woman, Zama [+see also:
film profile] by Lucrecia Martel, earned itself a Special Mention. French actor Mathieu Amalric, who was in Seville to present his latest movie, Barbara [+see also:
film profile], was crowned Best Director at the gathering, while his fellow countryman Thierry de Peretti picked up the Best Screenplay Award for penning A Violent Life [+see also:
film profile].
In the acting categories, victory was claimed by young Italian thesp Selene Caramazza – who snagged Best Actress for Pure Hearts [+see also:
film profile] – and the extremely junior Pio Amato, who scooped Best Actor for his turn in A Ciambra [+see also:
film profile] (Italy/France/Germany/Sweden/Brazil/USA). The Best Cinematography Award went to Maria Von Hausswolff, for her work on Winter Brothers [+see also:
film profile] (Denmark/Iceland).
In the other sections, we should point out a further award won by Niñato [+see also:
film profile], the feature debut by Spaniard Adrián Orr, which triumphed in New Waves. The Special Award in this sidebar was split between the French movie The Wild Boys [+see also:
film profile] by Bertrand Mandico and the British title Pin Cushion [+see also:
film profile], directed by Deborah Haywood. Its Non-Fiction sub-group saw the triumph of the Turkish film Distant Constellation by Shevaun Mizrahi, and a regular at the Seville-based gathering, Madrilenian Pablo Llorca, came out on top in Resistances thanks to his latest film, Tenderness and the Third Person.
Here is the full list of winners:
Official Section
Golden Giraldillo for Best Film
The Nothing Factory [+see also:
film profile] - Pedro Pinho (Portugal)
Grand Jury Award
Western [+see also:
film profile] - Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)
Special Mention of the Jury
Zama [+see also:
film profile] - Lucrecia Martel (Spain/Argentina/Brazil/France/Mexico/Netherlands/Portugal/Lebanon/USA)
Best Director Award
Barbara [+see also:
film profile] - Mathieu Amalric (France)
Best Screenplay Award
A Violent Life [+see also:
film profile] - Thierry de Peretti (France)
Best Actress Award
Selene Caramazza – Pure Hearts [+see also:
film profile] (Italy)
Best Actor Award
Pio Amato - A Ciambra [+see also:
film profile] (Italy/France/Germany/Sweden/Brazil/USA)
Best Cinematography Award
Maria Von Hausswolff - Winter Brothers [+see also:
film profile] (Denmark/Iceland)
New Waves section
Best Film Award
Niñato [+see also:
film profile] - Adrián Orr (Spain)
New Waves Special Award (ex aequo)
The Wild Boys [+see also:
film profile] - Bertrand Mandico (France)
Pin Cushion [+see also:
film profile] - Deborah Haywood (UK)
New Waves Non-Fiction Award
Distant Constellation - Shevaun Mizhari (USA/Netherlands/Turkey)
Resistances section
Best Film Award
Tenderness and the Third Person - Pablo Llorca (Spain)
Other awards
DELUXE Prize
The Sea Stares at Us From Afar [+see also:
film profile] - Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain/Netherlands)
Grand Audience Award
Insyriated [+see also:
film profile] - Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)
Eurimages Award for the Best European Co-production
The Intruder [+see also:
film profile] - Leonardo di Costanzo (Italy/Switzerland/France)
ASECAN Award for Best Film in the Official Section
Anchor and Hope [+see also:
film profile] - Carlos Marqués-Marcet (Spain/UK)
CICAE Award for Best Debut Feature
God’s Own Country [+see also:
film profile] - Francis Lee (UK)
4th Ocaña Award for Freedom
Mr Gay Syria [+see also:
film profile] - Ayse Toprak (Turkey/France/Germany)
(Translated from Spanish)