Focus: Khibula (2017)
ARRAS 2017 Awards

The Line emerges triumphant at Arras

by 

- The Golden Atlas has gone to Peter Bebjak’s film, while the Silver Atlas and the Audience Award were bestowed upon Zagros; Boris Khlebnikov and Hanna Slak won in the Arras Days

The Line emerges triumphant at Arras
The winners and the team behind the 18th Arras Film Festival (© Arras Film Festival)

Chaired by Christian Carion, the competition jury of the 18th Arras Film Festival has handed the Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize to The Line [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrey Yermak
interview: Peter Bebjak
film profile] by Slovakian director Peter Bebjak. The feature, which was unveiled at Karlovy Vary (where it snagged the Best Director Award) and is Slovakia’s candidate in the race for the next Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film, is a thriller that delves into the world of trafficking on the Slovakian-Ukrainian border. It was also awarded by the Young Jury at Arras. The Line was produced by Wandal Production, and is being sold internationally by British firm Film Republic.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Silver Atlas, which serves to reward the best director, was bestowed upon the Turkish-Belgian co-production Zagros [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sahim Omar Kalifa
film profile] by Sahim Omar Kalifa, which also took home the Audience Award.

The jury gave a Special Mention to actor Aleksandr Yatsenko for his performance in Arrhythmia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Boris Khlebnikov
film profile] by Boris Khlebnikov, which also scooped the Critics’ Award. As it happens, the Russian director also came out on top in the Arras Days platform (see the news), where his project Three Minutes of Silence pocketed the first development aid grant (worth €8,000, courtesy of the CNC). The second grant that was up for grabs (supported by the City of Arras and valued at €5,000) went to the project Burned by Slovenia’s Hanna Slak.

Here is the full list of winners:

Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize 
The Line [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrey Yermak
interview: Peter Bebjak
film profile] - Peter Bebjak (Slovakia/Ukraine)

Silver Atlas – Best Director 
Zagros [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sahim Omar Kalifa
film profile] - Sahim Omar Kalifa (Turkey/Belgium)

Special Mention of the Jury
Aleksandr Yatsenko for his performance in Arrhythmia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Boris Khlebnikov
film profile] by Boris Khlebnikov (Russia)

Audience Award
Zagros - Sahim Omar Kalifa

Critics’ Award
Arrhythmia - Boris Khlebnikov

Young Gaze Award
The Line - Peter Bebjak

Arras Days

CNC Grant
Three Minutes of Silence - Boris Khlebnikov (Russia)

City of Arras Grant 
Burned - Hanna Slak (Slovenia)

(Translated from French)

 
