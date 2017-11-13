The Line emerges triumphant at Arras

by Fabien Lemercier

13/11/2017 - The Golden Atlas has gone to Peter Bebjak’s film, while the Silver Atlas and the Audience Award were bestowed upon Zagros; Boris Khlebnikov and Hanna Slak won in the Arras Days

Chaired by Christian Carion, the competition jury of the 18th Arras Film Festival has handed the Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize to The Line by Slovakian director Peter Bebjak. The feature, which was unveiled at Karlovy Vary (where it snagged the Best Director Award) and is Slovakia’s candidate in the race for the next Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film, is a thriller that delves into the world of trafficking on the Slovakian-Ukrainian border. It was also awarded by the Young Jury at Arras. The Line was produced by Wandal Production, and is being sold internationally by British firm Film Republic.

The Silver Atlas, which serves to reward the best director, was bestowed upon the Turkish-Belgian co-production Zagros by Sahim Omar Kalifa, which also took home the Audience Award.

The jury gave a Special Mention to actor Aleksandr Yatsenko for his performance in Arrhythmia by Boris Khlebnikov, which also scooped the Critics’ Award. As it happens, the Russian director also came out on top in the Arras Days platform (see the news), where his project Three Minutes of Silence pocketed the first development aid grant (worth €8,000, courtesy of the CNC). The second grant that was up for grabs (supported by the City of Arras and valued at €5,000) went to the project Burned by Slovenia’s Hanna Slak.

Here is the full list of winners:



Golden Atlas - Grand Jury Prize

The Line - Peter Bebjak (Slovakia/Ukraine)

Silver Atlas – Best Director

Zagros - Sahim Omar Kalifa (Turkey/Belgium)

Special Mention of the Jury

Aleksandr Yatsenko for his performance in Arrhythmia by Boris Khlebnikov (Russia)

Audience Award

Zagros - Sahim Omar Kalifa

Critics’ Award

Arrhythmia - Boris Khlebnikov

Young Gaze Award

The Line - Peter Bebjak

Arras Days



CNC Grant

Three Minutes of Silence - Boris Khlebnikov (Russia)

City of Arras Grant

Burned - Hanna Slak (Slovenia)

(Translated from French)