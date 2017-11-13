Polish films win big at Cottbus

by Bénédicte Prot

13/11/2017 - The unmissable German rendezvous for Eastern and Central European films has also seen record attendance levels

During its closing ceremony, the 27th Cottbus Film Festival for Eastern and Central European films (7-12 November 2017) celebrated the cinema of its close neighbour, Poland: Anna Jadowska’s Wild Roses took home the Lubinas for Best Film and Outstanding Actress (Marta Nieradkiewicz), while her fellow countryman Maciej Pieprzyca scooped the Best Director and Outstanding Actor (Mirosław Haniszewski) Awards with I’m a Killer .

The former movie toys with ellipses as it delicately depicts the distress of a woman and mother who does not feel up to fulfilling these roles in a tiny community of devout believers in small-town Poland. The jury remarked: "We chose this film because it gives the main female figure a voice, a voice that reaches the depth of our hearts. We admire the combination of visual style, amazing sound and editing, which makes watching this film an almost physical experience." Wild Roses also took home the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prize of the Oecumenical Jury.

The jury, which comprised Danilo Bećković, Yevgeny Gindilis, Ursula von Keitz, Marcin Pieńkowski and Elīna Vaska, particularly liked I’m a Killer because "the director uses a lush and diverse range of artistic techniques, and leads us carefully through a suspenseful and elaborated plot. However, his film language always remains at the service of creating a thorough and disturbing psychological portrait of the main protagonist… It is a visually stunning film that seamlessly develops from a crime story into a deep and thoughtful analysis of the corruption of a human soul."

The young jury in the U 18 section also showered its praise on a Polish film, Breaking the Limits by Łukasz Palkowski (Poland), for the struggle it portrays – that of a champion – and the honesty with which it recounts his ups and downs.

The Audience Award went to the Czech film Barefoot by Jan Svěrák. The total value of the prizes handed out at Cottbus was close to €80,000.

The festival can also congratulate itself on having broken attendance records, as more than 21,000 viewers attended over seven days to enjoy the programme of 200 films hailing from 42 countries. In addition, almost 600 accredited professionals were present at the gathering.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2017 Cottbus Film Festival:

Feature Film Competition

Best Film

Wild Roses - Anna Jadowska (Poland)

Special Prize for Best Director

Maciej Pieprzyca - I’m a Killer (Poland)

Lubina for Outstanding Actress

Marta Nieradkiewicz - Wild Roses

Lubina for Outstanding Actor

Mirosław Haniszewski - I’m a Killer

Short Film Competition

Best Film

Atlantis, 2003 - Michal Blaško (Slovakia/Czech Republic)



Special Prize

Director Ruslan Bratov - Merry-Go-Round (Russia)

U18 section

Best Youth Film

Breaking the Limits - Łukasz Palkowski (Poland)

Other prizes

DIALOGUE Prize for Intercultural Communication

Farewell Halong - Đức Ngô Ngọc (Germany)

Special Mention

Sámi Blood - Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)

Best Debut Film

Good Morning - Anna Arevshatyan (Armenia)

FIPRESCI Prize

Wild Roses - Anna Jadowska

Prize of the Oecumenical Jury

Wild Roses - Anna Jadowska

Audience Award

Barefoot - Jan Svěrák (Czech Republic)

(Translated from French)