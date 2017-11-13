Polish films win big at Cottbus
by Bénédicte Prot
- The unmissable German rendezvous for Eastern and Central European films has also seen record attendance levels
During its closing ceremony, the 27th Cottbus Film Festival for Eastern and Central European films (7-12 November 2017) celebrated the cinema of its close neighbour, Poland: Anna Jadowska’s Wild Roses took home the Lubinas for Best Film and Outstanding Actress (Marta Nieradkiewicz), while her fellow countryman Maciej Pieprzyca scooped the Best Director and Outstanding Actor (Mirosław Haniszewski) Awards with I’m a Killer [+see also:
The former movie toys with ellipses as it delicately depicts the distress of a woman and mother who does not feel up to fulfilling these roles in a tiny community of devout believers in small-town Poland. The jury remarked: "We chose this film because it gives the main female figure a voice, a voice that reaches the depth of our hearts. We admire the combination of visual style, amazing sound and editing, which makes watching this film an almost physical experience." Wild Roses also took home the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prize of the Oecumenical Jury.
The jury, which comprised Danilo Bećković, Yevgeny Gindilis, Ursula von Keitz, Marcin Pieńkowski and Elīna Vaska, particularly liked I’m a Killer because "the director uses a lush and diverse range of artistic techniques, and leads us carefully through a suspenseful and elaborated plot. However, his film language always remains at the service of creating a thorough and disturbing psychological portrait of the main protagonist… It is a visually stunning film that seamlessly develops from a crime story into a deep and thoughtful analysis of the corruption of a human soul."
The young jury in the U 18 section also showered its praise on a Polish film, Breaking the Limits by Łukasz Palkowski (Poland), for the struggle it portrays – that of a champion – and the honesty with which it recounts his ups and downs.
The Audience Award went to the Czech film Barefoot by Jan Svěrák. The total value of the prizes handed out at Cottbus was close to €80,000.
The festival can also congratulate itself on having broken attendance records, as more than 21,000 viewers attended over seven days to enjoy the programme of 200 films hailing from 42 countries. In addition, almost 600 accredited professionals were present at the gathering.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2017 Cottbus Film Festival:
Feature Film Competition
Best Film
Wild Roses - Anna Jadowska (Poland)
Special Prize for Best Director
Lubina for Outstanding Actress
Marta Nieradkiewicz - Wild Roses
Lubina for Outstanding Actor
Mirosław Haniszewski - I’m a Killer
Short Film Competition
Best Film
Atlantis, 2003 - Michal Blaško (Slovakia/Czech Republic)
Special Prize
Director Ruslan Bratov - Merry-Go-Round (Russia)
U18 section
Best Youth Film
Breaking the Limits - Łukasz Palkowski (Poland)
Other prizes
DIALOGUE Prize for Intercultural Communication
Farewell Halong - Đức Ngô Ngọc (Germany)
Special Mention
Best Debut Film
Good Morning - Anna Arevshatyan (Armenia)
FIPRESCI Prize
Wild Roses - Anna Jadowska
Prize of the Oecumenical Jury
Wild Roses - Anna Jadowska
Audience Award
Barefoot - Jan Svěrák (Czech Republic)
(Translated from French)