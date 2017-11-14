Happy End (2017)
EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2017

Loveless wins two of the first seven European Film Awards

by 

- The EFA has unveiled the winners of the Awards for European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costumes, Hair & Make-Up, Music and Sound

Loveless by Andrey Zvyagintsev

The European Film Academy has announced the first winners who will be honoured at this year's European Film Awards. The cinematography, composer, editing, production design, costume design, hair & make-up, and sound design categories have put the spotlight, respectively, on Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (winner of two awards), Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Arnaud Valois
interview: Robin Campillo
film profile], Ruben Östlund’s The Square [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
film profile], Agnieszka Holland and Kasia Adamik’s Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile], Martin Koolhoven’s Brimstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
film profile] and JA Bayona’s A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile].

A special seven-member jury convened in Berlin and, based on the EFA Selection list and the additional film entries, decided on the winners. The members of the jury were sound designer Samir Fočo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), composer Raf Keunen (Belgium), editor Melanie Ann Oliver (UK), costume designer Vassilia Rozana (Greece), hair & make-up artist Susana Sanchez (Spain), cinematographer Łukasz Żal (Poland) and production designer Tonino Zera (Italy).

The full list of winners: 

European Cinematographer – Prix Carlo di Palma
Michail Krichman – Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Russia/France/Germany/Belgium)

European Editor
Robin Campillo – BPM (Beats Per Minute) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Arnaud Valois
interview: Robin Campillo
film profile] (France)

European Production Designer
Josefin Åsberg – The Square [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
film profile] (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark/United States)

European Costume Designer
Katarzyna Lewińska – Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile] (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)

European Hair & Make-Up Artist
Leendert van Nimwegen - Brimstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
film profile] (Netherlands/France/United Kingdom/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)

European Composer
Evgueni & Sacha Galperine – Loveless

European Sound Designer
Oriol Tarragó – A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] (Spain/United States)

The award recipients will be guests at the 30th European Film Awards on 9 December in Berlin. Find all the nominations here.

 
