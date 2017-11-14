Loveless wins two of the first seven European Film Awards

by Cineuropa

14/11/2017 - The EFA has unveiled the winners of the Awards for European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costumes, Hair & Make-Up, Music and Sound

The European Film Academy has announced the first winners who will be honoured at this year's European Film Awards. The cinematography, composer, editing, production design, costume design, hair & make-up, and sound design categories have put the spotlight, respectively, on Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless (winner of two awards), Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute) , Ruben Östlund’s The Square , Agnieszka Holland and Kasia Adamik’s Spoor , Martin Koolhoven’s Brimstone and JA Bayona’s A Monster Calls .

A special seven-member jury convened in Berlin and, based on the EFA Selection list and the additional film entries, decided on the winners. The members of the jury were sound designer Samir Fočo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), composer Raf Keunen (Belgium), editor Melanie Ann Oliver (UK), costume designer Vassilia Rozana (Greece), hair & make-up artist Susana Sanchez (Spain), cinematographer Łukasz Żal (Poland) and production designer Tonino Zera (Italy).

The full list of winners:

European Cinematographer – Prix Carlo di Palma

Michail Krichman – Loveless (Russia/France/Germany/Belgium)

European Editor

Robin Campillo – BPM (Beats Per Minute) (France)

European Production Designer

Josefin Åsberg – The Square (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark/United States)

European Costume Designer

Katarzyna Lewińska – Spoor (Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia)

European Hair & Make-Up Artist

Leendert van Nimwegen - Brimstone (Netherlands/France/United Kingdom/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)

European Composer

Evgueni & Sacha Galperine – Loveless

European Sound Designer

Oriol Tarragó – A Monster Calls (Spain/United States)

The award recipients will be guests at the 30th European Film Awards on 9 December in Berlin. Find all the nominations here.