Focus: The Line (2017)
TELEVISION Italy

Nine projects selected for SeriesLab 2018 unveiled

- The second edition of the TorinoFilmLab programme will guide international scriptwriters and directors in the development of innovative TV series projects

Nine projects selected for SeriesLab 2018 unveiled

The TorinoFilmLab has unveiled the selection for the second edition of SeriesLab. The programme will guide international scriptwriters and directors in the development of innovative TV series projects that have never been presented anywhere else before. 

SeriesLab will follow the process of creating the series concept throughout an intensive five-month course (from December 2017 to May 2018), with three workshops in the Netherlands, Sweden and France, which will culminate in a final presentation of the content at the Series Mania Lille Hauts-de-France Coproduction Forum in front of an audience of international TV executives taking part in the festival.

A total of 101 proposals were submitted to the SeriesLab selection committee, chaired by scriptwriter and head of studies Nicola Lusuardi. Nine of these were selected to participate in the programme, all hailing from Europe. They are:

Aka Suzanna – Jessika Jankert and Lovisa Löwhagen (Sweden)
Albatross – Wannes Destoop and Dominique Van Malder (Belgium)
Cheaters Inc. – Soni Jorgensen (Sweden)
Klan, Lost in Balkans – Darijan Mihajlovic (Serbia)
Styx – Michel Sabbe and Peter Bouckaert (Belgium)
The Fence – Bethan Marlow and Hannah Thomas (UK)
The Match – Dario Bonamin and Francesca De Lisi (Italy)
Trading Card Life – Samuel Sene and Julien Wolf (France)
Urk – Tom Bakker and Laurette Schillings (Netherlands) 

Throughout the workshops, the projects will be tutored by screenwriters Vincent PoymiroAndrea Nobile and Anita Voorham, while producer Eilon Ratzkovsky and story editor Gino Ventriglia will supervise the training. 

SeriesLab is made possible thanks to the support of the Creative Europe/MEDIA sub-programme of the European Union. Its main partner is Series Mania Lille Hauts-de-France, and it has the support of the Netherlands Film FundManusfabriken and the VAF - Flanders Audiovisual Fund. It is organised in collaboration with Scuola Holden.

 
