Asia Argento to be guest director at the 35th Torino Film Festival

by Vittoria Scarpa

14/11/2017 - The programme of the gathering, which unspools from 24 November-2 December, has been announced, and includes 169 films, 40 of which are first or second works, plus 36 world premieres

The Torino 35 competition, the Festa Mobile section (featuring the most highly lauded titles from international festivals), the dark After Hours selection, documentaries from Italy and the rest of the world, experimental films in Onde, and an extensive Brian De Palma retrospective. As ever, audiences look set to be able to enjoy a rich programme at the Turin Film Festival, which this year celebrates turning 35. Unspooling from 24 November-2 December, it will offer the public 169 films, including 40 first or second works, 36 world premieres and 21 international premieres.

A British comedy, Finding Your Feet by Richard Loncraine, starring Imelda Staunton and Timothy Spall, will be given the honour of opening the festival headed up by Emanuela Martini, who is serving as artistic director for the very last time this year. There are 15 first or second works selected for the Torino 35 competition, the jury for which is chaired by Chilean director Pablo Larraín. Among this batch we find two Italian movies – Blue Kids by Andrea Tagliaferri, a dark fairy tale produced by Matteo Garrone, and Lorello e Brunello by Jacopo Quadri, about two twins running a farm threatened by globalisation – plus various European movies, such as Beast by Michael Pearce, Barrage by Laura Schroeder, The Death of Stalin by Armando Iannucci and The Nothing Factory by Pedro Pinho.

There will be a slew of brand-new Italian productions in Festa Mobile: “We thought that after the avalanche of Italian films at Venice, there would be very few movies left to choose from. But on the contrary, this year has proven to be a very productive one for home-grown cinema,” remarked Martini. Among the most eagerly awaited titles are Stories of Love That Cannot Belong to This World by Francesca Comencini and its emotional neuroses; the third instalment in the adventures of the group of unemployed university researchers, I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Ad Honorem by Sydney Sibilia; Little Tito by Paola Randi, starring Valerio Mastandrea in the role of a wacky scientist in the Nevada desert; the migration-themed docudrama The Ball by Pasquale Scimeca; the historical reconstructions of My War Is Not Over by Bruno Bigoni and Cento anni by Davide Ferrario; and Elisabetta Sgarbi’s trip through Slovenia in L’altrove più vicino. Again in Festa Mobile, audiences will be able to see Darkest Hour by Joe Wright, starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill; Bright Sunshine In by Claire Denis; The Summit by Santiago Mitre; Dark River by Clio Barnard; and the music documentaries Faithfull by Sandrine Bonnaire and Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami by Sophie Fiennes, among many others.

Ghosts, zombies and dangerous games abound in the After Hours section, which has lined up two “eccentric” Italian films – Favola by Sebastiano Mauri, a surreal comedy featuring two well-to-do 1950s American housewives as the main characters, and Riccardo va all’inferno by Roberta Torre, a reinterpretation of Richard III set in the suburbs of Rome – plus the Latvian title Firstborn by Aik Karapetian, France’s Revenge by Coralie Fargeat and Game of Death by Sebastien Landry and Laurence Morais-Lagace, and Ireland’s The Cured by David Freyne, among others. Standing out in TFFdoc, which this year is dedicated to the topic of travelling, are Christelle by Carmit Harash and Pagine nascoste by Sabrina Varani, while in the Onde section we have the Portuguese titles Colo by Teresa Villaverde and Damned Summer by Pedro Cabeleira, besides the trippy noir 2557 by Germany’s Roderick Warich.

A retrospective devoted to Brian De Palma, a section focusing on cats and a selection of movies from the TorinoFilmLab (which this year celebrates its tenth birthday and a total of 79 completed films having passed through it) round off the line-up of this 35th edition of the Torino Film Festival, which will invite Asia Argento along as its guest director: the Italian actress-director, who has been fully in the glare of the media recently because of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, will present AmeriKana, a selection of six movies chosen by her from among those titles that most accurately represent deepest America.

