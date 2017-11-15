A deluge of the very best European films rains down on MUCES

by Alfonso Rivera

15/11/2017 - Segovia is hosting the 12th edition of its European Film Festival from 15-21 November, featuring a catalogue bristling with highly acclaimed films produced this season on the Continent

MUCES (the Segovia European Film Festival) kicks off its 12th edition this Wednesday 15 November in the beautiful Castilian city, and as its director, Eliseo de Pablos, points out, it “offers the chance to observe myriad possible perspectives and is a true festival of cinematic gems from an incredible number of countries. It showcases suggestive cinema that is to the point and that goes beyond the spectacle, which digs deep into a variety of approaches, different paths and surprising, multifaceted constructions, playfully exhibiting original, complex, distant and close-up narrative exercises, which never fail to move the viewer. They are movies narrated from the point of view of the masters of cinema, hailing from the continent where the most and the best films are made, embarking on quests that lead the viewer to feel part of these images that raise awareness and make an impact.”

As proof of the above, standing out among the 112 films (hailing from 37 countries) that will be showcased over the next few days – in addition to a selection of the movies vying for the LUX Prize (read more) – are titles such as Portugal’s The Nothing Factory and France’s Barbara , which have both just emerged victorious at Seville; the wonderful documentary Faces, Places by the irrepressible Agnès Varda (and JR); the latest effort by Michael Haneke, Happy End ; the enthralling Thelma by Denmark’s Joachim Trier; the rural gay love story God’s Own Country , the feature debut by British director Francis Lee; and the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the most recent Berlinale, Félicité , a co-production between France, Senegal, Belgium, Germany and Lebanon directed by Alain Gomis, which will have the honour of opening the gathering.

Other delights on the programme include a retrospective of Bulgarian-made cinema, tributes to both Fernando Colomo and late visual-effects maestro Emilio Ruíz del Río, and the Lo nunca visto (lit. “Never Before Seen”) sidebar, which will allow audiences to enjoy as-yet unreleased films, such as Marisa in the Woods , The Objects of Love and the world premiere of Dos días, a movie shot in Segovia by Miguel Ángel Cárcano during the last edition of MUCES.

Further details of the MUCES 2017 programme can be found here.

