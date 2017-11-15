Jan Ole-Gerster shooting Lara

by Bénédicte Prot

15/11/2017 - The writer and director of Oh Boy is reuniting with actor Tom Schilling and is entrusting the title role to the excellent Corinna Harfouch

Following the success of his feature debut, Oh Boy , which was festooned with six Lola German Film Awards and proved very popular abroad, Jan-Ole Gerster is back in Berlin with actor Tom Schilling to make his new movie, Lara, for which he has entrusted the title role to Corinna Harfouch (Downfall , Perfume: The Story of a Murderer ). After the Berlin leg, the cast and crew, which also includes Tom Tykwer’s DoP, Frank Griebe, will continue shooting in Leipzig and Weimar.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Lara, produced by Marcos Kantis for Schiwago Film in co-production with broadcasters RBB, BR Bayerischer Rundfunk and ARTE, tells the story of the day Lara Jenkins turns 60, a day that begins like any other – with a cup of tea and a cigarette – but which will subsequently unfold in quite an unexpected way. The thing is, it’s also a big day for her son Viktor, who has to give a big solo piano recital, where he will play a piece he has composed himself for the first time. But he hasn’t invited his mother – just his father, Paul, and his new girlfriend. Nevertheless, as a present to herself, Lara has managed to get hold of the last remaining tickets for the concert. But her meticulously prepared plan will take an unexpected turn.

The screenplay for the film, penned by Slovenia’s Blaž Kutin and developed at the TorinoFilmLab, was crowned with the European Union’s Media New Talent Award. The cast also includes Maria Dragus, Volkmar Kleinert, Rainer Bock, Gudrun Ritter, Barbara Philipp, Tina Pfurr and Friederike Kempter.

Kalle Friz, managing director of StudioCanal Germany, which will release the film in theatres next year, stated: "Since Oh Boy, German cinema has been eagerly awaiting the next Jan Ole Gerster film because he is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most exciting new directorial talents. He portrays human relations like no one else, with an astute sense of humour, immense authenticity and so much heart."

Lara has secured support from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg regional fund (to the tune of €600,000), the FFA and the DFFF. The movie’s international sales have been entrusted to Beta Cinema.

(Translated from French)