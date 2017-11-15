Happy End (2017)
PRODUCTION Belgium/Canada

Nicole Palo tackles her second feature, Le Suicide d’Emma Peeters

by 

- The Belgian director is back with her sophomore feature, a generational comedy about an actress who is obscure to say the least, starring Monia Chokri and Fabrice Adde

Nicole Palo tackles her second feature, Le Suicide d’Emma Peeters
Actress Monia Chokri, director Nicole Palo and actor Fabrice Adde

Belgian director Nicole Palo (Get Born) is currently shooting her second feature, Le Suicide d’Emma Peeters, a generational comedy about an actress who is nowhere near making it big, played by Monia Chokri.

The movie portrays a 34-year-old woman who, having utterly failed to make her life turn out as she wanted it to, thinks that perhaps it might be time to end it. But as she makes her preparations, she meets Alex, an employee at the funeral parlour whose job is to lend an ear to others. But far from talking her out of it, he unexpectedly lends her a hand…

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Le Suicide d’Emma Peeters is a comedy through and through, despite its intriguing title. The director examines the restlessness exhibited by thirty-somethings, a topic that crops up a fair bit in cinema, to put it mildly, but here she passes it through a more whimsical filter. This existential crisis is so acute that the young heroine sees suicide as her only option. Obviously, it’s at the point where she no longer believes in living that she is faced with what may well be the greatest role of her life: to finally be herself.

In the lead role we find Quebecois actress Monia Chokri (A Taste of InkHeal the LivingAll YoursLaurence Anyways). Playing the role of Alex is actor Fabrice Adde, who was spotted in 2008 by Bouli Lanners; the director then offered him the lead role (alongside him) in Eldorado. Surrounding this couple is a cast of fine Belgian talents, including Stéphanie CrayencourThomas Mustin and Jean-Henri Compère.

The shoot will take place until 15 December in Paris and Brussels. The film is being produced by Take Five, for which it is the first majority fiction feature. It is being co-produced in Canada by Possibles Medias. The movie has received backing from the Wallonia-Brussels FederationRTBFEurimages, Proximus, SODEC and Téléfilm Canada.

(Translated from French)

 
