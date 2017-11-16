Thelma (2017)
The Motive (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
Sámi Blood (2016)
M (2017)
Khibula (2017)
Animals (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Khibula (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

IDFA 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

EXCLUSIVE: IDFA Feature-Length Competition entry A Woman Captured reveals trailer

by 

- Hungarian director Bernadett Tuza-Ritter's documentary about modern-day slavery in Europe will world-premiere at the IDFA

EXCLUSIVE: IDFA Feature-Length Competition entry A Woman Captured reveals trailer

A Woman Captured [+see also:
trailer
film profile], the new movie by Hungarian filmmaker Bernadett Tuza-Ritter, is a story about modern-day slavery in Europe, told through the case of one such woman, a servant in a Hungarian family. The movie will world-premiere in the IDFA's International Feature-Length Competition on 19 November.

"Modern slavery occurs when a person is under the control of another person, who applies violence and force to maintain that control, and the goal of that control is exploitation," says Kevin Bales, co-founder and former president of the international NGO Free the Slaves. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The official synopsis reads: “A Woman Captured is about Marish, a 52-year-old Hungarian woman who has been serving a family for a decade, working 20 hours a day – without getting paid. Her ID was taken from her by her oppressors, and she is not allowed to leave the house without permission. Treated like an animal, she only gets leftovers to eat and has no bed to sleep in. Marish spends her days with fear in her heart, but dreams of getting her life back. 

“The presence of the camera helps her realise that she isn’t completely alone. She begins to show signs of trust; after two years of shooting, she plucks up her courage and reveals her plan: ‘I am going to escape.’ The film follows Marish’s heroic journey back to freedom.”

“This film, I believe, will confront Western audiences with something very uncomfortable: the fact that slavery is happening in their own surroundings,” says Tuza-Ritter. “It is not just a third-world problem; it’s everywhere. The location where I shot was not hidden or on the fringes of civilisation – it was in the middle of Europe.”

A Woman Captured is a co-production by Hungary's Éclipse Film and Germany's Corso Film.

Watch the trailer below:

 
Bosphorus
Bridging_the_dragon_Home
Les Arcs call
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss