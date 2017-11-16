EXCLUSIVE: IDFA Feature-Length Competition entry A Woman Captured reveals trailer

by Vladan Petkovic

16/11/2017 - Hungarian director Bernadett Tuza-Ritter's documentary about modern-day slavery in Europe will world-premiere at the IDFA

A Woman Captured , the new movie by Hungarian filmmaker Bernadett Tuza-Ritter, is a story about modern-day slavery in Europe, told through the case of one such woman, a servant in a Hungarian family. The movie will world-premiere in the IDFA's International Feature-Length Competition on 19 November.

"Modern slavery occurs when a person is under the control of another person, who applies violence and force to maintain that control, and the goal of that control is exploitation," says Kevin Bales, co-founder and former president of the international NGO Free the Slaves.

The official synopsis reads: “A Woman Captured is about Marish, a 52-year-old Hungarian woman who has been serving a family for a decade, working 20 hours a day – without getting paid. Her ID was taken from her by her oppressors, and she is not allowed to leave the house without permission. Treated like an animal, she only gets leftovers to eat and has no bed to sleep in. Marish spends her days with fear in her heart, but dreams of getting her life back.

“The presence of the camera helps her realise that she isn’t completely alone. She begins to show signs of trust; after two years of shooting, she plucks up her courage and reveals her plan: ‘I am going to escape.’ The film follows Marish’s heroic journey back to freedom.”

“This film, I believe, will confront Western audiences with something very uncomfortable: the fact that slavery is happening in their own surroundings,” says Tuza-Ritter. “It is not just a third-world problem; it’s everywhere. The location where I shot was not hidden or on the fringes of civilisation – it was in the middle of Europe.”

A Woman Captured is a co-production by Hungary's Éclipse Film and Germany's Corso Film.

Watch the trailer below: