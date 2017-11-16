Eva Ionesco shooting Une jeunesse dorée

by Fabien Lemercier

16/11/2017 - Isabelle Huppert, Melvil Poupaud, Galatéa Bellugi and Lukas Ionesco are among the cast of this film being staged by Macassar Productions and sold by Playtime

Having risen to prominence in the Cannes Critics’ Week with My Little Princess in 2011, Eva Ionesco has been shooting her second feature film, Une jeunesse dorée (lit. “A Golden Youth”), since Monday this week. The cast includes Isabelle Huppert (Best Actress Award at Cannes in 1978 and 2001, at Berlin in 2002, and at Venice in 1988 and 1995, Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2017 and Oscar-nominated for Elle ; she will be gracing screens in February next year in Eva), Melvil Poupaud (nominated for the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for In Bed with Victoria , also delivering some fine performances in such movies as Laurence Anyways and The Great Game ), Galatéa Bellugi (Keeper , Being 14 ), Lukas Ionesco (The Smell of Us ) and Alain-Fabien Delon (You and the Night ).

Written by Eva Ionesco and Simon Liberati, the story revolves around Rose, a 16-year-old girl who was abandoned by her parents and taken in by social services, and her fiancé, 22-year-old Michel, who are enjoying their first great and innocent love affair in Paris in 1979, at the height of the popularity of the Le Palace nightclub. They are part of the trendy bunch who only live for partying and exuberance. At a party one evening, they meet Lucille and Hubert, a couple of fifty-something middle-class bohemians, who will take them under their wing and turn their lives upside down.

Produced by Marie-Jeanne Pascal and Mélissa Toscan du Plantier for Macassar Productions, Une jeunesse dorée is being co-produced by NJJ Entertainment and Belgian outfit Scope Pictures. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature has also secured support from the CNC’s advance on receipts. The shoot will take place over seven weeks, with Agnès Godard (nominated four times for the César Award between 1999 and 2009, winning it in 2001) serving as DoP, while the score will be composed by Bertrand Burgalat. The French distribution will be handled by Rezo Films, and Playtime is in charge of the international sales.

As a reminder, Macassar Productions kicked off its activities by co-producing Masaan by India’s Neeraj Ghaywan (selected in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2015), and followed that up by co-producing In the Fade by Fatih Akin (Best Actress Award at Cannes last May for Diane Kruger – due to be released in France on 17 January 2018) and producing Eva by Benoît Jacquot (see the article – released in France on 21 February 2018).

