The Gijón Film Festival turns a corner

by Alfonso Rivera

16/11/2017 - The 55th edition of the gathering brings a fresh new team, helmed by Alejandro Díaz, which will put its faith completely in European cinema and will strengthen its industry sidebar

Alejandro Díaz, the new director of the Gijón International Film Festival, talked to Cineuropa in the run-up to the start of the 55th edition of the event, and stressed that the team based in the Asturian city would continue to support independent arthouse cinema. It will also be offering a strengthened section dedicated to industry activities, and films crafted on the Continent will have a strong presence across all of the various sections (click here to view the full programme).

In the official section, audiences will be able to enjoy the latest effort by the rebellious Abel Ferrara, Alive in France , produced by the titular country and the USA; Until the Birds Return (Algeria/France) by Karim Moussaoui; the Swiss production The Divine Order by Petra Volpe; the world premiere of the French film En attendant les barbares by Eugène Green; Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc , the most recent opus by French director Bruno Dumont; another world premiere, this time that of La vida lliure by Catalan filmmaker Marc Recha; Ismael’s Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin (France); Les sept déserteurs ou la guerre en vrac by French maestro Paul Vecchiali; the dystopian Austrian film Life Guidance by Ruth Mader; Directions (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia) by Stephan Komandarev; Scary Mother (Georgia/Estonia) by Ana Urushadze; and the co-production between Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil and the USA Nobody’s Watching by Julia Solomonoff, which will have the honour of bringing the festival to a close.

Other titles in the official section include The Future Ahead by Constanza Novick, which will open the gathering on Friday this week; On the Beach at Night Alone by Korean master Hong Sang-soo; Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? by US director Travis Wilkerson; another US title, Lucky by John Carroll Lynch, starring Harry Dean Stanton, who passed away recently; and Patti Cake$ by Geremy Jasper (USA).

(Translated from Spanish)