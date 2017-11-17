Nils Tavernier’s The Ideal Palace in post-production

by Fabien Lemercier

17/11/2017 - Jacques Gamblin and Laetitia Casta star in a story about the incredible construction of the first cultural landmark of naive art, a Fechner Films production being sold by SND

With pre-sales launched recently by SND at the AFM, The Ideal Palace, the third fiction feature film by Nils Tavernier, after Aurore (2006) and The Finishers (2014), has been in post-production since mid-October. The cast includes Jacques Gamblin (Silver Bear for Best Actor at Berlin in 2002 for Safe Conduct , nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2009 and 2011 for The First Day of the Rest of Your Life and The Names of Love ), Laetitia Casta (nominated for the César Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2011 for Gainsbourg ), Natacha Lindinger (Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky ), Bernard Le Coq (nominated for the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for The Conquest ) and Florence Thomassin (The Boss’s Daughter ).

Written by the director, Fanny Desmarès and Laurent Bertoni, the story begins in the South of France in 1879. Ferdinand Cheval is a reserved and quiet man. A rural postman, he enjoys the solitude of his 20-mile rounds, daydreaming about a world full of wonder and beauty that he can only glimpse through postcards and magazines. After the birth of Alice, his daughter, he has a revelation: he will build a palace to turn her into a princess. With no architectural background, driven by his love for Alice and the unconditional support of his wife, Philomène, Ferdinand Cheval will turn his vision into a reality with his bare hands, dedicating 33 challenging years to the construction of the Ideal Palace, which was classified as a historical monument in 1969 and is considered to be the first cultural landmark of naive art.

Produced by Alexandra Fechner and Franck Milcent for Fechner Films, The Ideal Palace was co-produced by SND, EMG Prod, Fechner BE and Rhône-Alpes Cinéma. Having been pre-purchased by Belgium’s Be TV, the feature has also secured support from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regions, the Drôme department, and the Beaumarchais – SACD grant. The French distribution will be handled by SND, which is also in charge of the international sales.

(Translated from French)