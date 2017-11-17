Victor Bojinov’s Heights tops the Bulgarian box office

by Stefan Dobroiu

17/11/2017 - Approximately 25,000 Bulgarians watched the film over its first weekend in local cinemas

One of the most ambitious Bulgarian films in recent years, Victor Bojinov’s Heights, met the local audience last weekend, racking up the best figures since 2010: approximately 25,000 admissions over three days. It has been an example of an extremely rare occasion when a domestic production has topped the local box-office charts. Heights was produced by Serpentine Ltd.

Producer Ivan Doykov tells Cineuropa that he is “happy about the results at the box office, but even happier about the positive reaction from the audience and the critics’ good reviews”. He explains that an extensive promotional campaign may have helped the film’s impressive reception. “The campaign was well planned and started two years ago, just before the start of principal photography. We had two teasers and a trailer, each promoted by a special event for journalists. We had two billboard campaigns, spots on national TV, a strong online campaign and strong PR,” the producer says.

Doykov is no stranger to Bulgarian box-office hits: in 2010, another feature he produced, Mission: London , opened to 46,000 admissions, ending its run in Bulgarian cinemas with a record-breaking 376,000 tickets sold.

Based on Milen Ruskov’s novel of the same title, Heights centres on events taking place a few years before Bulgaria freed itself from Ottoman rule in 1877. The story follows Gicho (Aleksandar Aleksiev, who is also the star and producer of Yana Titova’s feature debut, Fall and Salvation – see the news), a young man fighting in a revolutionary group that dreams of liberating the country. After he proves his prowess in battle, Gicho will receive a special mission from the group’s leader, paving the way for great adventures.

The €1.35 million project was supported to the tune of circa €560,000 by the Bulgarian National Film Center.