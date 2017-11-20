Insyriated (2017)
Western (2017)
ZAGREB 2017 Awards

Men Don't Cry wins at Zagreb

by 

- Alen Drljević's film triumphs in the official competition of the Zagreb Film Festival, while Loveless and Vincent and the End of the World win out in the Together Again and Plus selections

Men Don't Cry wins at Zagreb
Director Alen Drljević (left) with his Golden Pram

The juries of the various selections of the Zagreb Film Festival have decided upon the awards for the 15th edition of the festival. They were handed out at the ceremony held in the historic Kino Europa just before the screening of the closing film, The Frog by Elmir Jukić. The Golden Pram for Best Feature Film went to Men Don't Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile], written and directed by Alen Drljević. The jury explained that this “powerful, relevant and brave film exhibiting tremendous acting and directing skills evokes the necessity of communication to heal and to avoid hatred and conflicts”. A Special Mention went to Léonor Serraille's Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile].

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Andrei Zvyagintsev's Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] won the Golden Bicycle in the Together Again programme, which showcases the works of directors whose films have competed at past editions, thus making Zvyagintsev the most-awarded filmmaker in the history of the Zagreb Film Festival. According to the jury, consisting of Croatian film professionals, Loveless offers “an unmistakable and painful diagnosis of the cancerous effect of capitalism, as well as the dissection of destructive selfishness as the driving force”. Loveless also won the Rijeka Audience Award in the same programme, while a Special Mention went to The Basics of Killing [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jan Cvitkovič
film profile] by Jan Cvitkovič.

Vincent and the End of the World [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Christophe Van Rompaey triumphed in the PLUS programme selected by and for a youth audience, while Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Samuel Maoz
film profile] won the HT Audience Award.

Here is the complete list of winning films:

Golden Pram for Best Feature Film
Men Don't Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile] – Alen Drljević (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Croatia/Slovenia/Germany)
Special Mention
Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile] – Léonor Serraille (France)

Golden Pram for Best International Short Film
Studen Union – György Mór Kárpáti (Hungary)
Special Mention
British by the Grace of God – Sean Dunn (USA/UK)

Golden Pram for Best Croatian Short Film in the Checkers Programme
Cleaning Lady – Matija Vukšić (Croatia)
Special Mention
Counter-Offensive – Jakov Nola (Croatia)

Golden Bicycle for Best Film in Together Again Competition
Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Andrei Zvyagintsev (Russia)
Special Mention
The Basics of Killing [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jan Cvitkovič
film profile] – Jan Cvitkovič (Slovenia)

Rijeka Audience Award
Loveless – Andrei Zvyagintsev

PLUS Award for Best Youth Film
Vincent and the End of the World [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Christophe Van Rompaey (Belgium/France)

HT Audience Award
Foxtrot [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Samuel Maoz
film profile] – Samuel Maoz (Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland)

 
