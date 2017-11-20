Men Don't Cry wins at Zagreb

by Marko Stojiljković

20/11/2017 - Alen Drljević's film triumphs in the official competition of the Zagreb Film Festival, while Loveless and Vincent and the End of the World win out in the Together Again and Plus selections

The juries of the various selections of the Zagreb Film Festival have decided upon the awards for the 15th edition of the festival. They were handed out at the ceremony held in the historic Kino Europa just before the screening of the closing film, The Frog by Elmir Jukić. The Golden Pram for Best Feature Film went to Men Don't Cry , written and directed by Alen Drljević. The jury explained that this “powerful, relevant and brave film exhibiting tremendous acting and directing skills evokes the necessity of communication to heal and to avoid hatred and conflicts”. A Special Mention went to Léonor Serraille's Montparnasse Bienvenüe .

Andrei Zvyagintsev's Loveless won the Golden Bicycle in the Together Again programme, which showcases the works of directors whose films have competed at past editions, thus making Zvyagintsev the most-awarded filmmaker in the history of the Zagreb Film Festival. According to the jury, consisting of Croatian film professionals, Loveless offers “an unmistakable and painful diagnosis of the cancerous effect of capitalism, as well as the dissection of destructive selfishness as the driving force”. Loveless also won the Rijeka Audience Award in the same programme, while a Special Mention went to The Basics of Killing by Jan Cvitkovič.

Vincent and the End of the World by Christophe Van Rompaey triumphed in the PLUS programme selected by and for a youth audience, while Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot won the HT Audience Award.

Here is the complete list of winning films:

Golden Pram for Best Feature Film

Men Don't Cry – Alen Drljević (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Croatia/Slovenia/Germany)

Special Mention

Montparnasse Bienvenüe – Léonor Serraille (France)

Golden Pram for Best International Short Film

Studen Union – György Mór Kárpáti (Hungary)

Special Mention

British by the Grace of God – Sean Dunn (USA/UK)

Golden Pram for Best Croatian Short Film in the Checkers Programme

Cleaning Lady – Matija Vukšić (Croatia)

Special Mention

Counter-Offensive – Jakov Nola (Croatia)

Golden Bicycle for Best Film in Together Again Competition

Loveless – Andrei Zvyagintsev (Russia)

Special Mention

The Basics of Killing – Jan Cvitkovič (Slovenia)

Rijeka Audience Award

Loveless – Andrei Zvyagintsev

PLUS Award for Best Youth Film

Vincent and the End of the World – Christophe Van Rompaey (Belgium/France)

HT Audience Award

Foxtrot – Samuel Maoz (Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland)