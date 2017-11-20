Dalle, Béart, Poelvoorde join the cast for Fabrice du Welz's latest, supported by screen.brussels

by Aurore Engelen

20/11/2017 - screen.brussels, the Brussels regional investment fund, has just announced the results of its 5th support session with eight projects in line to receive funding

Screen.brussels, which has just revealed the eight projects it will be supporting in its fifth session, has unveiled some information regarding the casting choices for Fabrice du Welz's latest project. Adoration, the third part in his Ardennes trilogy, following Calvary and Alleluia , focuses on the journey of young Paul, 12, who lives alone with his mother, a cleaner for a private hospital in the woods. When Gloria, a schizophrenic teenager, arrives, he falls in love and is persuaded to help her escape, whatever the cost.

After two experiences abroad (Colt 45 , filmed in France, and Message from the King , filmed in the United States), the director returns to Belgium, where a luxury cast awaits him. Set to star in the film are two major French actresses: Emmanuelle Béart, reunited once again ten years after Vinyan , and Beatrice Dalle, a newcomer who will no doubt blend very well into the director’s unique universe. Alongside them is Benoît Poelvoorde, an unmissable actor rarely seen in Belgian cinema, Peter van den Begin (Blind Spot , King of the Belgians ), whose elegant and intriguing figure will be walking around the forests of the Ardennes, and the young Fantine Harduin, discovered by Michael Haneke, who is set to play Gloria. The film is due to be produced by Vincent Tavier (Panique!), loyal companion to the director.

Screen.brussels is also supporting two feature films which are currently being filmed: Continuer by Joachim Lafosse, an adaptation of the novel by Laurent Mauvignier, with Virginie Efira and Kacey Mottet-Klein in the main roles and produced by Versus Production and Les Films du Worso, and Le Suicide d’Emma Peeters, the second feature film by Nicole Palo, and the debut feature to be produced by the company Take Five (read the article here).

On the co-productions side, screen.brussels has announced its support for the new film by Bertrand Blier, Convoi Exceptionnel, starring Gérard Depardieu, Christian Clavier and Edouard Baer and co-produced in Belgium by Versus Production, as well as Horse Boy by the Israeli director Ari Folman (Waltz with Bashir , The Congress ). It is the first production that Diana Elbaum will be producing with her new company, Beluga Tree.

